KL Rahul's COD Mobile ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more

OnePlus Dominate 2.0 COD Mobile tournament has drawn to an end with Team KL Rahul emerging victorious over Team Smriti in the finals with a scoreline of 2-1. The highly anticipated tournament’s format was a single-elimination best of three games.

The event featured eminent Indian cricketers who were pitted off against professional gamers. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Smriti Mandhana played alongside professional gamers like Mythpat, Mortal, Techno Gamerz, and Payal Gaming.

This article looks at KL Rahul’s COD Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other in-game details.

KL Rahul’s COD Mobile and stats

KL Rahul’s COD Mobile ID is 6743584063720325121, and his current in-game name is Kl^rahul.

Multiplayer Stats

KL Rahul has competed in three multiplayer games and managed to finish in the top three in all of them. He was also the MVP in two of these matches.

The cricketer registered 61 kills in the process and has sustained a fantastic K/D ratio of 12.20. Besides this, he also maintained an average accuracy of 21.63%.

He hasn’t played any other battle royale matches in COD Mobile.

En route to the tournament victory, Team KL Rahul defeated Team Technogamerz in the first round with 2-1. Next, they faced Yuzvendra Chahal’s team and secured the victory by winning two games in a row. In the finals, they won against Team Smriti.

Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the cricketer plays more games in COD Mobile.

The following is the list of participating teams, along with the members:

Team Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal2021

Abhishek65

Force1xAbyssYT

Forxe1xElf_Op

R3dash

Team KL Rahul

Kl^rahul

FrozzenFlames

TeamINDLearn

TeamINDvegaZ

KNIGHTVENOM

Team Mortal

SMortaL

Chirayu9001

Prevail

GodLxMinho

Soudipm89

Team Mythpat

mythpattttty

NickyNikkk

BzVIRUS

BzDOPE

Ebola

Team Payal Gaming

PayaloP

DSraavan

Force1xBONES

Force1xRekkles

EW Karan

Team Shreyas Iyer

shrey41

CryroJ

GodLxDANTE

GodLxVorteX

Leorookie

Team Smriti Mandhana

Smiriti2021

AaRoN

TeamINDNue3no

TeamINDBurnZ

DeAdshot512

Team Technogamerz

UjjwalGamer

LU1CF3R

BzSANNY

BzClutchCODM

REaPER

