Kla in Free Fire: All you need to know

Every character in Free Fire has a unique ability that aids the players to emerge victorious and get the Booyah! The game offers over 30 characters for the players to choose from. Most of these can be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds or coins. With the recent update, a new character – Luqueta was added to the game.

Kla is a special in-game character that can be purchased from the shop. In this article, we discuss Kla's abilities and how the players can unlock it.

All you need to know about Kla in Free Fire

The official description of the character in the game reads:

"Kla is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner."

His ability is called Muay Thai, and it increases the damage dealt using fists by 100%. The ability maximises at the 8th level, and the damage increases to 400%.

Muay Thai helps the players if they run out of ammo in close combats. There are two character sets that the players can unlock: Martial Arts Set and Avenger's Fists (Jacket).

How to obtain Kla in Free Fire?

You can use either of the currencies – diamonds or coins, to purchase Kla in Free Fire. You will have to spend 499 diamonds or 8000 coins to get this character.

You need to follow the steps given below to purchase Kla in Free Fire.

Step 1: Open the game and press the Store button present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Click on the Store Icon

Step 2: Click on the Character tab; a list of characters appears on the screen.

Step 3: Scroll through the list and select Kla. Press on the Purchase button. A pop-up window appears, prompting you to choose the currency that you want to use.

Press on the purchase button

Step 4: After the purchase is successful, the character will be added to your loadout.