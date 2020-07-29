KN-44 in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile is one of the best shooter games present on the mobile platform due to its various features. When it comes to firearms, the game has great depth. These guns are divided into different categories, with each having its own qualities.

Assault Rifle (AR) is one of the most-used categories due to its levelled and consistent in-game performance. KN-44 is one AR in COD Mobile that is used by a lot of players. In this article, we talk about this firearm in the game.

All you need to know about the KN-44 in COD Mobile

KN-44 Ashen Viper

As mentioned above, KN-44 is an Assault Rifle, and is considered to be one of the best in COD Mobile. If it is used appropriately, players can get the better off foes. This gun is exclusive to the multiplayer mode and is the perfect option for close and mid-range fights.

Like most ARs, the KN-44 has pretty good stats, making it a viable option for players. Here's a look at this gun's stats in COD Mobile:

Damage: 57

Fire Rate: 62

Accuracy: 51

Mobility: 55

Range: 50

How to get the KN-44 in COD Mobile

Players can purchase this weapon for 3000 credits

Many players look to obtain and use the KN-44, which isn’t available for free, and have to use 3,000 Credits to purchase it. Here’s how they can get it in COD Mobile.

Step 1: Click on the store button present on the bottom left corner on the main screen.

Step 2: Click the Credits tab to find the list of weapons.

Step 3: Press on the KN-44 Ashen Viper and click the purchase button.

After purchasing it, players can equip the gun in the loadout.