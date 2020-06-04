Team IND

TeamIND is an Indian PUBG Mobile team, a part of Insidious Esports Organization. Insidious Esports is an Indian esports organization founded on 5th March 2019. The organization has its boot camp in Gurugram, Haryana, where all its PUBG Mobile squadmates live. The total approximate earning of the organization as per Liquipedia is $45,708

Owner

Krishna ''Warlock'' Kanwate is the owner of Insidious Esports and is a very well known and respected figure in the PUBG Mobile community.

The current roster of the organization includes:

Samir "Kratos" Choubey, who is a PUBG Mobile professional player who currently plays for TeamIND. He is also a co-owner of Insidious Esports who is well known for his IGL (in-game leader) skills.

Raj "Snax" Varma is a PUBG Mobile professional player who currently plays for TeamIND. He is also a popular YouTuber going by the name Snax Gaming. His dialogues "de jiggle de jiggle" and "damage do, andar aao" are quite famous among the spectators which can be seen in his training drill videos.

Kanishk "Slayer" Shah is a PUBG Mobile professional player who currently plays for TeamIND. His in-game role is sniping which is very crucial for long-range fights.

Kaustubh "Trance" Walia is a PUBG Mobile professional player who currently plays for TeamIND. He is one of the asaulters of the team which is essential during important close-range combats.

Lucifer is a PUBG Mobile professional player who currently plays for Team IND. He acts as a support, but is currently a substitute in the team.

Advertisement

Content Creators

Sanchit "PainHammer" Mathur is the most recent addition to this organization as a content creator. His most viewed videos include drills to become a close-range god, for PUBG Mobile.

Gourav "Joker" Joshi is an ex-PUBG Mobile professional player and currently a content creator for the organization.

Management

Vagish 'Krantiveer' Sharma holds the position of team analyst and coach for PUBG Mobile Team IND. He is the mind behind the performance of the team.

Aradhay 'Cartoonz' Gupta is the team manager for Team IND. He is the one keeping all the members of the organization together.

PUBG Mobile Team India's recent achievements and tie-ups

Official Achievements of PUBG Mobile Team India 2020

Past

PMPL - Spring Split 2020: SA Scrims Season 1 - 3rd position (800$)

PMPL - Spring Split 2020: SA Scrims Season 2 - 6th position (700$)

PMPL - Spring Split 2020: SA Scrims Season 3 Week 1- 7th position

PMPL - Spring Split 2020: SA Scrims Season 3 Week 2- 5th position

PMPL - Spring Split 2020: SA Scrims Season 3 Week 30- 10th position

Present

PMPL (Post Match 40) - 8th position

Recent Collaboration

#INDGoesLoco

There was a recent announcement about the tie-up of PUBG Mobile Team IND with Loco - India's leading live game streaming app. All the members of the organization will now be streaming their gameplay on this platform. #INDGoesLoco