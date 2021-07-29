Koei Tecmo announces western release date for Blue Reflection: Second Light along with an English trailer

Blue Reflection: Second Light, the upcoming role-playing game from Koei Tecmo, today got a release date for the western world.

While Blue Reflection: Second Light was already slated for a PS4 and Switch release in Japan on October 21st this year, publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust announced that the title would be launched for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 9th in North America and Europe.

Blue Reflection: Second Light is the sequel to the original Blue Reflection title that came out in 2017.

An English trailer of the game launched today as well, showcasing the richly detailed characters and the game world.

Blue Reflection: Second Light centers on three students embarking on epic adventures — Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo, and Yuki Kinjou.

They discover themselves shifted to a perplexing floating academy. There, with their names as the only memories left, they have to investigate for clues to find their way back home.

The official blog post about the game reads:

“One day, a path leading to a new land appears, but when the three protagonists set off to unravel the mystery, they’re met by a series of deadly monsters. By battling the fiendish creatures, they unlock unknown powers that only seem to deepen the cryptic nature of their surroundings. Throughout the adventure, the three friends cooperate and struggle to make their everyday life as rich and as fun as possible. While spending every day trapped in this unknown world, the characters’ true feelings and personalities will be revealed, and as their bonds grow deeper, they will acquire new strengths and abilities.”

While Blue Reflection: Second Light will let players build their ideal academy, the game will also feature a unique crafting system. The properties of the crafted items will change depending on the character combinations, and the items can even trigger special dialogs.

The character design of Blue Reflection: Second Light is being done by famous illustrator Mel Kishida. The masterfully designed characters will inhabit not only Blue Reflection: Second Light but also the upcoming anime series based on this franchise, Blue Reflection: Ray.

