KSHMR: Real name, Free Fire ID, stats, in-game character, and more

KSHMR
KSHMR's Free Fire ID
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 23 Nov 2020, 13:53 IST
Feature
Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles on mobiles today. To increase the reach of the game, developers announce various collaborations. Over a month back, Free Fire collaborated with the renowned American musician KSHMR.

As a part of this deal, a new character named K was introduced into the game, and KSHMR released a new single, titled One More Round. Also, on 23rd October, Free Fire Brazil held a live event in which users had the opportunity to witness DJ Alok and KSHMR play this quick-paced battle royale game.

Fans can check out the stream below:

(Stream begins at 14:30)

This article looks at KSHMR’s personal and in-game details.

KSHMR’s real name, Free Fire, and stats

KSHMR’s real name is Niles Hollowell-Dhar, and his Free Fire ID is 2453830531. His in-game alias is Kshmrreal.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats
All-time stats

KSHMR has played a single solo match and is yet to secure a win in the mode. The famous musician hasn’t appeared in any other modes.

Clash Squad

Clash Squad stats
Clash Squad stats

KSHMR has featured in 11 Clash Squad matches and triumphed in three of them, translating to a win rate of 27.27%. He has notched 15 kills and dealt 447 average damage per match, maintaining a KDA of 0.45.

K character in Free Fire

K character in Free Fire
K character in Free Fire
In-game description:

“K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.”

K is one of the unique characters in Garena Free Fire, and his ability has two different modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within a 6m radius receive a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: Players will recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP.

At the maximum level of the character (level 8), only the Psychology Mode is enhanced, and users will be able to recover 2 EP every 2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Published 23 Nov 2020, 13:53 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide
