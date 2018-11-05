Kuala Lumpur Major: The Ninjas Are Here

Ninjas in Pyjamas are a veteran of the international esports circuit. Their Counter-Strike legacy is one to be reckoned with.

However, it is their Dota 2 history that doesn't correctly count as groundbreaking. It was on the 1st of January in 2015 when they made their first foray in the game. They had picked up the all-Swede roster of LAJONS that included the likes of Era and Handsken.

A number of underwhelming results forced the company to let go of the team.

Enter 2017. NiP make yet another shot at Dota 2 by picking the erstwhile roster Escape Gaming featuring syndereN on January 25th. This roster again did not meet their expectations and was disbanded in June itself.

Enter 2018. On September 27th, after a number of whispers here and there, NiP finally announced their new roster featuring none other than PPD himself and he was joined by Ace, Fata, 33, and Saksa. The line-up certainly looks promising as well as accomplished on paper. PPD and 33 go a year back as teammates in the now teamless organization, Optic Gaming.

PPD has won a TI as a captain, and that itself is self-explanatory of his abilities and competence. He is among the highest earning eSports player in the world.

Ace's career began in the dark depths of tier 2 Europe championships. Since his outing with Team Secret and now at NiP, he has come a long way proving himself to be worthy of being part of tier 1.

Once hailed as the prince of Team Liquid, Fata has seen his fair share of top-tier Dota 2, first with the blue jersey and then with the black jersey for Team Secret. Much can be expected from him at the tournament.

33, the 21-year-old offlaner of the team has much to prove. It will be interesting to see how well he fares.

Saksa will always be remembered as the famous player for Digital Chaos in their incredible run at The International 2016. Whether he can bring the same magic into the tournaments of this year will be seen.

Overall, the team looks solid on paper. Whether they can deliver and make hay of this opportunity will be left to be seen.