Kyle Walker vs Ruben Dias FIFA 22 ratings: Which Manchester City defender has a better rating?

EA Sports has released the FIFA 22 player ratings in collaboration with the Ratings Collective. So far, they've only updated fans with the Top 22 players in-game.

Manchester City have been one of the highlights of this release because of their star-studded lineup. Their performances last season, coupled with their summertime transfers, have bolstered their ratings in FIFA 22.

Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias are among the best defenders at the club. Players, therefore, are naturally eager to learn how they have been rated in-game.

Which Manchester City defender has a higher FIFA 22 rating: Kyle Walker or Ruben Dias?

In FIFA 22, Ruben Dias is 2 points ahead of Kyle Walker with an overall rating of 87. Kyle Walker's rating of 85 has remained unchanged, but the biggest surprise is certainly Ruben Dias. His FIFA 21 rating of 81 has risen by 6 points, making him the best defender in Manchester City.

Fans, however, have been quite divided over the ratings so far:

The picture below takes a better look at the ratings cards for the club. Ruben Dias is in the top right corner, while Kyle Walker is in the bottom right.

FIFA 22 ratings lineup for Manchester City (Image via @ManCity, Twitter)

Some of the major attributes can be seen on the players' rating cards. Several other skills can only be seen when players get to play the game. For now, here are the ones that can be seen on the cards:

Ruben Dias:

PAC (Pace) - 61

SHO (Shooting) - 38

PAS (Passing) - 65

DRI (Dribbling) - 68

DEF (Defending) - 88

PHY (Physical) - 88

Kyle Walker:

PAC - 92

SHO - 63

PAS - 76

DRI - 78

DEF - 80

PHY - 82

Defending and Physical are usually some of the most important skills for defenders. Ruben Dias excels over Kyle Walker in both these qualities. However, Kyle Walker is better in all the other attributes.

This means that Walker is a more versatile player in FIFA 22 compared to Dias. The former is also quite fast, with a Pacing score of 92. This also justifies his RB (right-back) position since side-backs often need to run across the field.

The OVRs of football players in the FIFA games are decided by the Ratings Collective. It is a talent scouting network that has the final say in the matter. The decision is made after considering around 30 different attributes for each player.

