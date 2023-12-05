Laika Aged Through Blood: A list of all quests

Laika Aged Through Blood, the newest project by Brainwash Gang, is set in a Western-style landscape post-apocalyptic world. The game's rich, stunning graphics, engaging gameplay, and beautiful soundtrack make the experience an absolute treat. It also posits strong anti-war sentiments and several real-life issues faced by women.

There are plenty of quests to embark on, some of which are part of the main plot. They build a unique and vibrant universe where the player always has something to do.

List of all quests in Laika Aged Through Blood

There are 43 quests in Laika Aged Through Blood, including the main and side quests available as you progress through the story. Completing all of these is paramount to achieving 100% completion in the game.

Here are all the quests that players can expect:

Main quests

Rage and Sorrow (Tutorial)

A Heart for Poochie

Diplomacy

Old Warfare

Radio Silence

The Bonehead's Hook

The Big Tree

Childless

Floating

Closure (a side quest linked with Floating)

Hell High

Side quests

These side quests are available at all points of the game:

The Remnants

Stargazing

We'll Never Know

Shake off the Dead Leaves

Just a little girl

These side quests are available once Diplomacy is completed:

A New Sheriff in Town

A Little Tomb Stone

These side quests are available once The Big Tree is completed:

First Blood

Life of the Party

Bone Flour

A Break for Camilla

These side quests are available once Radio Silence is completed:

From Mother to Daughter

The Prophecy

Last Meal

These side quests are available once Childless is completed:

For The Cash

Death on Demand

High Spirits

Fade Out

Family Tree

Water Whispers

These side quests are a series of tasks given by the NPC Carey. They become available once Radio Silence is completed:

Worse than Nightmares

Worse than Hives

Worse than Stomach Flu

These side quests are a part of the Wastelanders arc. Completing them will bring back the musicians to Where We Live. Except for one, all other quests are available at all points of the game:

Fogg's Only Wish

The Last Erhu

Clean Your Beak

Desperately in Need of Music

Sober Up

Oooo Ooo Oo O Ooo (requires completion of Floating)

These side quests delve into the past of Laika and her mother, Maya:

Where We Used to Live

Target Practice

Ava

Laika Aged Through Blood is currently available on PC and is purchasable through Steam and Epic Games. The game will be released on December 5, 2023, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox, while Nintendo Switch will get it on January 11, 2024.

