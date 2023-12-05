Laika Aged Through Blood expected release date for PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Laika Aged Through Blood is the latest Metroidvania sensation set to release on consoles soon. The game, developed by Brainwash Gang and published by Headup Games, features the titular character navigate her way across the western themed wasteland on her trusty motorbike. As a result, many have called the game "Motorvania," as most of one's time spent is on a motorbike.

That said, this article provides details of this highly acclaimed indie game and its release date for consoles.

When does Laika Aged Through Blood release on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch?

Laika Aged Through Blood is slated for a December 5, 2023 release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox. Additionally, the game will be released on January 11, 2024 for Nintendo Switch users. Meanwhile, it is already available on PC. The game is currently purchasable at a rate of $19.99 on Steam for all PC players.

It is to be noted that the pricing is subject to change depending on the location you currently reside in.

Players can expect a steep learning curve at the beginning of the game as the motorbike controls are vastly different compared to most Metroidvania games. As you progress further in the game, the mechanics smoothen out and become easier to grasp.

The numerous movement combos and tricks that you can pull off make this game satisfying to play in the long run. With many side quests and a compelling main story, Laika Aged Through Blood has carved an impeccable niche that will be hard to replicate anytime in the near future.

Console games would be excited for the release of Laika Aged Through Blood as the Metroidvania genre has lacked noteworthy games due to the delay of titles such as Hollow Knight: Silksong and Crowsworn. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more guides and reviews on this thrilling and adventurous game.