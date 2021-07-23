"Last month was actually my highest month ever": Amouranth reveals the staggering amount of money she made in June

Kaitlyn Amouranth Siragusa rose to fame for spearheading the 'Hot Tub' streams on Twitch which have come under fire recently. She also made headlines for participating in the ASMR trend, which has taken the internet by storm. However, the cosplayer revealed one of the most astonishing pieces of information, revealing the staggering amount of money she earned in June.

Amouranth is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch right now, with over 3.84 million followers. She owes this success to her 'Hot Tub' streams, which helped her augment her follower count in a few months.

Sadly, she received a temporary ban for participating in the ASMR trend, which promoted sultry behavior with headphones. Interestingly, Amouranth is still doing pretty well, as she reiterated in a recent podcast with H3H3's Ethan Klein.

During the podcast, Amouranth alluded to June being the best month for her in terms of the money she made. She said,

"Last month was actually my highest month ever."

Klien grabbed the first opportunity he got and didn't hesitate to ask how much she earned. The 27-year-old streamer revealed that she made a staggering $1 million in June.

Klien and his criticism of Twitch gambling streams have been the talk of the town since he made an account on Twitch. He has criticized Adin Ross and Trainwrecks for their involvement in the aforementioned streams.

Klien slyly took a virtual jab at Trainwrecks when Amouranth revealed the money she made last month. He said:

"You're making what Trainwrecks makes and you're not even doing anything shady."

It is important to note that the money Amouranth claims to have made in June isn't from Twitch alone. The American streamer has a very successful YouTube account as well as other sponsors.

Amouranth on her way to OTK?

The American streamer may be very successful but has come under fire for her sexually suggestive streams. She pioneered the growth of the 'Hot Tub' streams, and while Twitch is yet to take a solid stand on the same, the community thinks she should be permanently banned.

While the community was recuperating from the entire ASMR drama, Amouranth teased her relationship with the 'One True King' gaming organization, implying that she might be the newest inductee.

The cosplayer has been spending a lot of time with the organization's founders, including Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo and Asmongold. Mizkif and Amouranth have previously expressed admiration for one another and have also appeared in social media posts.

While the American streamer has fallen short of providing an official word, her joining OTK wouldn't be very surprising. She is currently the most-watched female streamer, and any organization would be lucky to have her.

She beat streamers like Valkyrae and Pokimane to become the most-watched female streamer of 2021 with over 13 million watch hours.

Edited by Srijan Sen