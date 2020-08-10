Latest Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to redeem them for free skins, outfits & more

Garena Free Fire offers a variety of characters, pets, gun skins, outfits and other exclusive items. All these items can be purchased from the in-game store by spending diamonds. These diamonds, however, cost a lot, so players are often on the lookout for alternative ways and hacks that can be used to acquire them.

While there are a number of legal methods to acquire them, like earning money from some apps, they consume a lot of time. Redeem Codes are quite useful in this scenario. All a player has to do is go to the Free Fire Redemption Center to redeem them.

Latest Free Fire Redeem Codes 2020

Latest redeem codes

The codes listed below have been tested once and work fine. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible as they will expire soon. Keep in mind that they might not work for every player since some of the redeem codes are account-specific.

SPEHGFGCU4XZ

SPEHG5LXETH9

SPEHGUDEWLKG

SPEHGY4JFA3F

SPEHGPY3L69N

SPEHG6S5M9GF

SPEHG8PWHQPC

SPEHG4LMS8TJ

SPEHG5KU56LE

SPEHGYS5SB38

SPEHG6LLU4G5

SPEHGM2HCH94

SPEHGZQH27A7

SPEHG8XD458S

SPEHGR6VFSCD

SPEHG8D5H82C

SPEHGDYX7J5J

SPEHGV2PM4DZ

SPEHGZME7ZX4

SPEHG6EV4AX7

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Code

Redeem Code

Visit the Free Fire Redemption Center or website.

Log in to your Free Fire account on the website. Players can use four different methods to log in.

Copy any code from the above list and paste it under 'Redeem your Code'.

Click on the Submit button and close the browser.

Now, open Free Fire game on your device.

You can collect your rewards by navigating to the vault tab located in the game lobby.

Meanwhile, Free Fire has introduced its Emote Party event in the game and here is the official teaser shared by them on YouTube:

