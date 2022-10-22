Latest free spins Twitter reward in Coin Master (October 22)

Israeli firm Moon Active is the developer of one of the top mobile strategy games, Coin Master. The title requires fans to play the slot machine and win enough money to upgrade their hometown and show them off to enemies.

They have the right to raid and attack the settlements of other players in order to take their money and other resources. Other features include card collection and pet management.

By taking advantage of the free spin incentives that the developers offer via Twitter and Facebook, players can increase their in-game resources. Redeeming these will help them progress through the game and level up more quickly.

The most recent Coin Master link for the October 22 free spins' prize will be covered in this article.

Free slot machine spins in Coin Master

More free spins are being distributed by the game's creators; one was already distributed on October 21. Players frequently use real money after using up all of their daily free spins in order to get more spins or coins, but these special links will save them a lot of money as they come at no cost.

By utilizing the free spins that Coin Master's developers are offering, players can increase the number of resources they have in-game. This unusual free spin bonus celebrates the festival-filled month.

The following tweet contains the rewards link for the October 22 in-game free-spins promotion:

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Now you and this 𝐑𝐄𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃 can live apple-y ever after! coin-master.me/3xHuEot It's APPLE DAY!Now you and this 𝐑𝐄𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃 can live apple-y ever after! It's APPLE DAY! 🍎 Now you and this 𝐑𝐄𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃 can live apple-y ever after! 😚 👉 coin-master.me/3xHuEot

While the developers have made the exclusive Twitter rewards link public, it won't be available forever and players should thus use it as soon as possible. Otherwise, the link for more bonus spins will not work, and they'll end up losing a no-cost opportunity. Using free spins, players can pick up a variety of rewards like slot spins, coins, and more.

Depending on how far a player advances in the game, they may receive more or fewer free spins. If fans have crossed 175, they may be eligible for up to 200 free spins. However, they will only receive 20 if this is their first time playing the game before or if their level is below 25.

How to unlock Twitter rewards in the game

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame DOUGHNUT STRESS! Tell us the missing letter and you could win a 𝟖𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐒!



Sweet dreams are made of SPINS! coin-master.me/3QYUZ8f DOUGHNUT STRESS!Tell us the missing letter and you could win a 𝟖𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐒!Sweet dreams are made of SPINS! 🍩 DOUGHNUT STRESS! 🍩 Tell us the missing letter and you could win a 𝟖𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐒! 💕Sweet dreams are made of SPINS! 💝 👉 coin-master.me/3QYUZ8f https://t.co/Y4SNuXuLCE

All it takes is an official social media link for you to start getting free spins. The rewards links are produced by AI algorithms and can only be used once per account.

Utilizing free spin bonuses in the game is quite simple. To qualify for the best of them in Coin Master, you must fulfill the following requirements:

Sign into your social network accounts within the game in order to obtain links for free spins.

Make sure the programme is downloaded on your phone because the number of free spins you receive will depend on your in-game level.

By clicking the "free spins" link, you will be directed to the mobile game that has been installed. You will be then led to a slot machine where you can use special free spins from Twitter.

The slot machine won't start if you don't fully press the lever. Depending on your level in the game, different number of free spins will be awarded.

By using free spins, you can increase your resources and maintain inter-player competitiveness. You should claim the award as soon as possible because there are only four days remaining to do so. The most recent free spin links can be found more readily if you follow Coin Master on Twitter.

Poll : 0 votes