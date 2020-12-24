LCS’ Evil Geniuses does a coaching roster reveal ahead of League of Legends Season 11

With the League of Legends North American LCS Lock-In stages almost upon us, many regional teams have gone through a roster shift heading into the new season.

However, professional League of Legends players were not the only ones who were bought and exchanged throughout the span of the pre-season.

There have been significant changes in coaching personnel as well among the individual teams, and recently Evil Geniuses have revealed their entire coaching line-up, and there does seem to be a lot of heavy hitters on the side.

In their latest tweet, Evil Geniuses revealed that the former head coach of MAD Lions and Splyce, Peter Dun, will be their head coach moving into League of Legends Season 11.

Connor “Artemis” Doyle, who joined Evil Geniuses last year as the assistant coach, will be the org’s new strategic coach. Turtle and Mash, who are the newer faces on the side, will be joining both Artemis and Dun to complete the coaching line-up.

Turtle has past coaching experience in CBLoL, along with CNB esports and Vivo Keyd, where he was the head coach.

On the other hand, Mash has been a part of the League of Legends LCS scene since 2011, and his professional experience will be a great asset to Evil Geniuses once the league officially kicks off in January.

Evil Geniuses announces their League of Legends academy team

A week ago, Evil Geniuses had announced their plans for grooming newer League of Legends talents in the nation and talked about their academy roster.

Matt “MatLife” Elento will be the coach for the academy team, and his name might sound familiar to a lot of LCS fans.

MatLife was formerly a support player for Team Liquid and Golden Guardians. And though the 23-year-old could not have much of an impact during his professional tenure, he will be looking to change all that as the head coach for the Evil Geniuses Academy roster.

EG will be looking to dominate the LCS scene in 2021. They have signed a powerhouse this time around, and they will be starting the year with the following line up: