League of Legends Challenger ranked player and streamer Tarzaned’s account gets hacked

League of Legends Challenger ranked player and streamer Julian “Tarzaned” Farokhian recently got his account hacked.

Account hacking in League of Legends might not be a very common issue, but there are certain moments when the lack of a proper verification method during log-in leads to players having their accounts stolen.

Nice one Riot Games!

Letting a Rank 4 account get stolen like it's nothing :Dhttps://t.co/thSmG17RZU — Tarzaned (@LoLTarzaned) March 23, 2021

In a tweet, Tarzaned posted one of his recently uploaded videos where he talked about how people can just hack accounts if they know a person's birthday.

League of Legends’ log-in clients for any region do not come with a two-factor verification, even if the same account is being logged into from another system with a completely different ISP.

Tarzaned believes that this is one of the biggest reasons why many players have often reported their accounts getting stolen. He then criticized Riot for not implementing better counter-measures to combat this particular issue.

This is not the first time Tarzaned’s League of Legends account was stolen

In the video, Tarzaned also claimed that he had another League of Legends account which was stolen using this exact same method.

Advertisement

Back then, he even got in touch with some of the Riot developers and suggested that a person’s date of birth should not be a way by which one can recover their accounts.

This fact is especially true for professional players and online personalities in the industry who have had their bios out in various forums and media outlets.

The process can cause severe repercussions. As seen in this case, Tarzaned’s account was hacked, and the person who stole it went on a losing spree, effectively ruining his rank as a Challenger.

Reaching the Challenger tier in League of Legends’ ranked solo queue is no easy feat, and it takes months and sometimes years of dedication to reach that level. So, it’s perfectly natural for Tarzaned to be outraged by this event.

Someone hacked my account and is intentionally feeding on it.@RiotSupport — Tarzaned (@LoLTarzaned) March 23, 2021

Tarzaned ended the video clip by saying:

Advertisement

“Just another rant at how awful this company is and how they only care about making skins and have not even fixed their recovery system on accounts and are letting fucking losers steal your account because they know when your birthday is.”

Riot has been criticized by the community for some of the account security measures that it has (or has not) implemented in the game so far.

Compared to Valorant’s Vanguard, which is a kernel-level software that dishes out permanent HWID bans, League of Legends has no such measures put in place.