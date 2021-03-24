League of Legends patch 11.7 preview details massive buffs to Yorick while nerfing Kai’Sa, Alistar, and Thresh

League of Legends patch 11.7 is gearing up to disrupt much of the existing champion meta, which has been there in both pro-play and standard matchmaking.

With the introduction of the new Mythic items and the item system overhaul in preseason 11 patch 10.23, League of Legends has been in a constantly shifting meta. No champion is viable for long, and the tier lists keep mutating with every patch update.

In patch 11.7, Riot Games will be looking to change much of how the jungle and support meta stands at the moment.

11.7 Preview with tentative changes:



A few things may still change but most of the directions are here. Yorick was overdue for some of this work for sure. pic.twitter.com/8zjSy7WswJ — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 23, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends' gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter detailed some of the tentative changes for patch 11.7 in a preview.

He outlined that champions like Udyr, Hecarim, and Ivern will be on the nerf list, while the more underwhelming Kindred will get some much-needed boost to her base AD.

When it comes to the supports, picks like Alistar, Rell, and Thresh have been some of the more dominant ones. And they are quite oppressive to play against in a 2v2 match-up. So they will also be receiving nerfs to some of their abilities while Braum gets a lot of quality-of-life upgrades.

But the highlight of the patch is the buff Yorick will be receiving. The Gravedigger has been one of the most underwhelming picks in League of Legends Season 11, and Riot has finally deemed it fit to give him a significant amount of boost.

Code is rough on yorick don’t flame riot for this please. Be patient delaying some of the buffs is probably for the best anyways. Thanks for being up front about this riot — Gigachad Yorick (@DoofusLoL) March 23, 2021

However, Yorick might not receive all of the outlined changes in League of Legends patch 11.7, and players might need to wait for another patch.

League of Legends patch 11.7 preview

League of Legends Champion Nerfs

Udyr: Base AD 66 >>> 64

Hecarim: E Maximum Move Speed 75% >>> 65%

Ivern: E damage 70-170 >>> 70-150

Rell: E stun duration 035 >>> 0.5s

Thresh: W shield 60-220 >>> 60-180

Alistar: Q damage 60-240 >>> 60-220; E damage on attack 35-290 >>> 20-275

Kai'sa: R cd 110-70 >>> 130-70

Tristana: Base Attack Damage 61 >>> 59

League of Legends Champion Buffs

Kindred: Q bAD ratio 65 >>> 75%; E cd 18-14 >>> 16-12s

Yorick: Mist walkers draw tower aggro to themselves when attacking; E marked champions continuously awaken graves during the debuff; E mist walkers deal an attack when they leap; R towers prioritize Maiden last (unless it attacks an enemy)

Braum: E cooldown 18-10 >>> 16-8; R max knockup 1-1.5 >>> 1-2s
Yasuo AD per level 2.2 >>> 3

Mordekaiser: Q isolation bonus 30-50 >>> 40-60%

Lissandra: Q damage 70-190 >>> 80-200

Ashe: W damage 20-80 >>> 30-90

Varus: AD per level 3 >>> 3.4

Amumu: Q mana cost 50-70 >>> 30-50; E cd 10-6 >>> 9-5s