League of Legends devs open up about negative feedback on champion skins from players

Feedback from the League of Legends community can sometimes feel destructive (Image via Riot Games)

Community criticism is oftentimes not a very constructive one, and the League of Legends fanbase can be quite toxic when the opportunity presents itself.

Riot Games like to make changes and develop their IPs through a lot of community feedback. This is one of the reasons why their MOBA League of Legends already has a PVE server, with Valorant soon to have its own early next year.

PBE servers help the devs to introduce changes to the game and tweak it before it hits the live servers in a patch update.

It is through the PBE that Riot Games are able to communicate with the League of Legends player base and take their insights on what they need to fix.

With that being said, the player feedback in League of Legends can be very destructive at times.

Consequently, the League of Legends devs have hit back at destructive criticism on social media and have opened up about their side of the story. They explained how updates and changes, especially in skin VFX, need time to be changed.

League of Legends developer talks about destructive criticism

A lot of feedback is hella good and constructive and we highly value those (and often act on them)! Some feedback, though, is downright rude and quite frankly destructive more than anything else, and we don't take much, if any, value from those. — ❄️🎄 Festive Sirhaian 🎄❄️ (@Sirhaian) December 5, 2020

Advertisement

Senior League of Legends VFX artist Sirhaian has taken to Twitter to talk about community feedback and its potential to be destructive.

He said:

“A lot of feedback is hella good and constructive and we highly value those (and often act on them)! Some feedback, though, is downright rude and quite frankly destructive more than anything else, and we don't take much if any, value from those.”

Sirhalan opened up about the difficulties that the League of Legends VFX team faces. He explained that they not only have “limited resources” but they also have deadlines that they must meet to be able to ship their content in time.

“We don't have armies of people working on skin and available to act on feedback within a day's notice, and at the end of the day, we are humans.”

To the League of legends devs, player feedback is an integral part of their game’s development process. However, much of the growth gets hampered when the developers have to deal with a ton of negative feedback with every change that they make.

Advertisement

Ex: I really dislike how Elderwood Xayah’s E isn’t cohesive with the rest of her kit and feels more Star Guardian.



We agreed, and made adjustments. — Katey ✩ Happy Namidays (@moonstonesxo) December 5, 2020

Riot Games listen to their players, and if it’s a change that they feel is required, they go ahead and put out a hotfix mid-patch or solve the issue in the next update. Criticizing the devs for no reason just hampers the overall gameplay state of League of Legends.