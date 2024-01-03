League of Legends to get a Quickplay update where players can select the same champion for multiple roles

League of Legends’ Quickplay feature will receive some quality-of-life changes in upcoming patches, including allowing players to select the same champion for multiple roles. The Quickplay feature replaced Blind Pick earlier in season 13, and it received a fair bit of positive feedback from the community at the time.

However, the clunky UI and the lack of some basic quality-of-life features did draw the system a fair bit of criticism. Fortunately, it would seem that Riot Games has been listening to community feedback.

In a recent Reddit post, League of Legends developer Ryan 'Reav3' Mireles talked about some of the changes they will be bringing to Quickplay along with the highly-requested feature of selecting a single champion for multiple roles.

League of Legends Quickplay set for quality-of-life updates in Season 14

Comment byu/ProfessionalDot1521 from discussion inleagueoflegends Expand Post

With League of Legends season 14 right around the corner Riot will be introducing a fair number of changes to the game, along with quality-of-life updates to Quickplay. The feature is currently quite clunky with a bug that seems to affect champion selection every time you look to lock in a pick for a particular role.

Additionally, the feature also does not allow you to select the same champion for multiple roles. So if you are a Shaco main and like playing him both in the Top Lane and in the Jungle, you will not be able to select him for both the preferred roles, and only be able to pick him for one.

Hence, it’s great that Riot Games will be introducing changes and making it so that you can pick the same champion for multiple roles.

In the Reddit post, Reav3 stated,

“We are working on fixes for the UI right now. We want to get them out sometime early this year. We are also working on the ability to queue for the same champion in multiple roles.”

This will help players who want to try out new champions in different roles.

It's hard to predict when the Quickplay changes will be deployed, but many in the community feel that it can be either with patch 14.1 or 14.2.