Week 1 schedule of League of Legends' LCK Spring  Split 

With a new year comes a whole new season in League of Legends, and season 11 is all set to be an incredibly memorable one for fans across the world.

With League of Legends patch 10.23, Riot has sought to change how items and champion itemizations are done in the game. With the new Mythic System especially, there have been many meta shifts in the MOBA, which has bound to have affected the professional scene of the game as a game.

Starting in 2021, the #LCK playoff format will see big changes.



Our hope is for the expanded format to provide for a more exciting playoff experience and allow players to gain more Bo5 experience to use on the international stage. pic.twitter.com/JKnkUMD0lz — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 7, 2021

Speaking of the professional scene, the League of Legends Korean league (LCK) is all set to start its 2021 Spring Split from January 13, 2021.

The LCK has gone through a rebranding and a format change this year. League of Legends fans will be quite excited to see just who makes it to the top of the ladder in the world’s most dominant region.

There have been many roster changes in many of the squads as well, and even world champions DAMWON Gaming have replaced their top laner Jang “Nuguri” Ha-Gwon with Kim “Khan” Dong-ha.

With Khan in the top lane, DAMWON will be looking to be as dominant as they were last year.

League of Legends LCK Week 1 Schedule

An announcement regarding the 2021 LCK broadcast.



See you this Wednesday, 5pm KST for our season opener: @GenG vs @KTRolster_tw#LCK #WeMakeLegends pic.twitter.com/7g1YniaXiD — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 11, 2021

Wednesday, Jan 13

2 am CT – Gen.G vs. KT Rolster

5 am CT – T1 vs. Hanwha Life Esports

Thursday, Jan 14

2 am CT – Nongshim RedForce vs. Liiv SANDBOX

5 am CT – DragonX vs. Afreeca Freecs

Friday, Jan 15

2 am CT – Fredit BRION vs. Gen.G

5 am CT – DWG KIA vs. T1

Saturday, Jan 16

2 am CT – Liiv SANDBOX vs. KT Rolster

5 am CT – Hanwha Life Esports vs. DragonX

Sunday, Jan 17