Week 1 schedule of League of Legends' LCK Spring  Split 

With a new year comes a whole new season in League of Legends, and season 11 is all set to be an incredibly memorable one for fans across the world.
With League of Legends patch 10.23, Riot has sought to change how items and champion itemizations are done in the game. With the new Mythic System especially, there have been many meta shifts in the MOBA, which has bound to have affected the professional scene of the game as a game.
Speaking of the professional scene, the League of Legends Korean league (LCK) is all set to start its 2021 Spring Split from January 13, 2021.
The LCK has gone through a rebranding and a format change this year. League of Legends fans will be quite excited to see just who makes it to the top of the ladder in the world’s most dominant region.
There have been many roster changes in many of the squads as well, and even world champions DAMWON Gaming have replaced their top laner Jang “Nuguri” Ha-Gwon with Kim “Khan” Dong-ha.
With Khan in the top lane, DAMWON will be looking to be as dominant as they were last year.
League of Legends LCK Week 1 Schedule
Wednesday, Jan 13
- 2 am CT – Gen.G vs. KT Rolster
- 5 am CT – T1 vs. Hanwha Life Esports
Thursday, Jan 14
- 2 am CT – Nongshim RedForce vs. Liiv SANDBOX
- 5 am CT – DragonX vs. Afreeca Freecs
Friday, Jan 15
- 2 am CT – Fredit BRION vs. Gen.G
- 5 am CT – DWG KIA vs. T1
Saturday, Jan 16
- 2 am CT – Liiv SANDBOX vs. KT Rolster
- 5 am CT – Hanwha Life Esports vs. DragonX
Sunday, Jan 17
- 2 am CT – Nongshim RedForce vs. DWG KIA
- 5 am CT – Afreeca Freecs vs. Fredit BRION