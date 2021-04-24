League of Legends LEC caster Ender will not be returning for the Summer Split

European League of Legends fans received some disappointing news a couple of hours ago when LEC caster and analyst Christy “Ender” Frierson decided to step down from the desk and not return for the Summer Split.

I’ve made the difficult decision not to return to the LEC this summer.



The past three years have been amazing and I wish nothing but the best for the LEC team. Thanks to everyone for supporting me and I hope you stay with me on this crazy ride. https://t.co/e3VvN2ojHG — ender (@endercasts) April 23, 2021

In a recent tweet, Ender announced:

“I’ve made the difficult decision not to return to the LEC this summer. The past three years have been amazing, and I wish nothing but the best for the LEC team. Thanks to everyone for supporting me, and I hope you stay with me on this crazy ride.”

Ender has been a part of the LEC analyst desk for three years now. He joined the cast in 2018 after applying for the open-color commentator position through Twitter.

Ender has been an instrumental part of the LEC caster desk since joining the team on the first day.

His synergy with fellow casters such as Andy “Vedius” Day, Daniel “Drakos” Drakos, and Aaron “Medic” Chamberlain produced some of the best moments in the league’s history, along with a few very popular music videos.

Advertisement

Ender leaves the League of Legends LEC caster desk

Upon his announcement to leave the League of Legends LEC casting desk, Ender also left a video of his time with the European League.

In the video, Ender said:

“It’s not been an easy decision to make. This has been something I’ve been thinking about for nearly a year, now, and I’ve pushed it off countless times.”

Thank you all so much for the overwhelming support today. There have been countless positive messages and I've read through them all even if I haven't had time to respond.



I'm excited for the future ❤️ — ender (@endercasts) April 23, 2021

When stating the reasons for leaving the LEC casting desk, Ender expressed his desire to take up content creation and move back to his home in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

He even showed interest in co-streaming the North American League of Legends LCS while focusing primarily on creating content for the league.

Ender ended his announcement by thanking his fans for their support during his time on the analyst desk. In a tweet, he wrote:

“Thank you all so much for the overwhelming support today. There have been countless positive messages, and I’ve read through them all, even if I haven’t had time to respond. I’m excited about the future.”

European League of Legends fans will be quite excited to see who the LEC analyst desk replaces him with once the Summer Split kicks off.