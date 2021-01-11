League of Legends LEC Spring Split Week 1 schedule

The European League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2021 is around the corner, and fans worldwide are gearing up for another season of pro play.

League of Legends Season 11 will play out a lot different than the previous ones, as Riot Games has sought to completely overhaul much of how itemization works in the game.

With the new mythic items system, the latest interaction and passive skills (like omnivamp) have been introduced. Fans can’t help but imagine the amount of impact it will have on League of Legends’ professional scene.

Unique builds will surely come into play, and upsets will be on the wishlist of every single fan tuning into the games over the weekends.

Moreover, there has been an incredible number of roster changes in the preseason, and the biggest highlight would be Perkz leaving G2 Esports for Cloud9 and Rekkles stepping into his shoes as the ADC.

What?

spam in the chat



When?

January 22nd // 5PM CET



Where?

https://t.co/n8Ev4buN5A — LEC (@LEC) January 6, 2021

The League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2021 will start on January 22nd, and many will be excited to see if G2 is capable of holding onto its crown as the best team in Europe.

League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2021 Week 1 schedule

Friday, Jan 22nd

11 am CT – G2 Esports vs MAD Lions

12 pm CT – Astralis vs SK Gaming

1 pm CT – Rogue vs Excel Esports

2 pm CT – Team Vitality vs FC Schalke 04

3 pm CT – Misfits vs Fnatic

Saturday, Jan 23rd

10 am CT – FC Schalke 04 vs Excel Esports

11 am CT – Team Vitality vs Misfits

12 pm CT – MAD Lions vs Astralis

1 pm CT – G2 Esports vs SK Gaming

2 pm CT – Fnatic vs Rogue

Sunday, Jan 24th