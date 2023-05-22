League of Legends LoLdle answers 320: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 320th puzzle are pretty difficult. The game released the riddle on its official website on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Some of today's champions are not so popular. Hence, players might find it hard to predict the correct answers. It's a Wordle-based puzzle that only relates to League of Legends champions and their features.

Yorick, Fiora, and more in League of Legends LoLdle answers 320 (May 23, 2023)

The accurate LoLdle answers for May 22, 2023's puzzles are shown below:

Classic: Yorick

Yorick Quote: Nilah

Nilah Ability: Zeri Bonus : W

Zeri : W Emoji: Fiora

Fiora Splash Art: Rek'Sai, Bonus: Blackfrost Rek'Sai

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

May 22, 2023, LoLdle - Wukong/Renata/Glasc/Tahm Kench/Aphelios/Soraka

May 21, 2023, LoLdle - Kalista/Ekko/Lux/Karthus/Senna

May 20, 2023, LoLdle - Akali/Cho’Gath/Tristana/Tahm Kench/Bel’Veth

May 19, 2023, LoLdle - Zyra/K'Sante/Kalista/Tristana/Jayce

May 18, 2023, LoLdle - Kassadin/Soraka/Ekko/Skarner/Trundle

May 17, 2023, LoLdle - Amumu/Jax/Katarina/Rumble/Shen

May 16, 2023, LoLdle - Qiyana/Taric/Ivern/Shyvana/Anivia

May 15, 2023, LoLdle - Annie/Veigar/Amumu/Talon/Maokai

May 14, 2023, LoLdle - Trundle/Malphite/Anivia/Akali/Ryze

May 13, 2023. LoLdle - Illaoi/Katarina/Poppy/Braum/Amumu

May 12, 2023. LoLdle - Thresh/Gnar/Twisted Fate/Lillia/Zilean

May 11, 2023, LoLdle - Diana/Senna/Riven/Leona/Kled

May 10, 2023, LoLdle - Zilean/Graves/Ezreal/Jarvan IV/Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle - Janna/Ashe/Darius/Camille/Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle - Katarina/Dr. Mundo/Rumble/Seraphine /Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle - Fiddlesticks/Cassiopeia/Azir/Vi/Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle - Nasus/Talon/Morgana/Kayle/Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle - Shyvana/Zeri/Blitzcrank/Ivern/Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle - Skarner/Sett/Braum/Kayn/Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle - LeBlanc/Kled/Evelynn/Singed/Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle - Karma/Jinx/Shaco/Aatrox/Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle - Twitch/Karthus/Xin Zhao/Varus/Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle - Riven/Quinn/Pyke/Lucian/Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle - Ryze/Wukong/Skarner/Fiddlesticks/Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle - Bel'Veth/Twisted Fate/Twitch/Illaoi/Samira

Although some of today's answers are hard to recognize, a few can be straightforward. Yorick is not that popular among ranked and pro players. So his name can take some effort to predict.

Next is Nilah, and she's quite a new champion released in League of Legends. So identifying her quote can be challenging.

However, Zeri is a popular ADC in the current meta. So her ultrashock laser ability should be easy to identify. The same goes for Fiora, as she's an excellent carry top lane champion. Additionally, her pick rate is high too. So predicting her name based on the emojis can be easy. Last but not least, identifying her splash art should be difficult for most of the players.

