League of Legends LoLdle answers 320: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 320th puzzle are pretty difficult. The game released the riddle on its official website on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Some of today's champions are not so popular. Hence, players might find it hard to predict the correct answers. It's a Wordle-based puzzle that only relates to League of Legends champions and their features.
We regularly unveil the correct LoLdle answers for players to help them continue their winning streak.
Yorick, Fiora, and more in League of Legends LoLdle answers 320 (May 23, 2023)
The accurate LoLdle answers for May 22, 2023's puzzles are shown below:
- Classic: Yorick
- Quote: Nilah
- Ability: Zeri Bonus: W
- Emoji: Fiora
- Splash Art: Rek'Sai, Bonus: Blackfrost Rek'Sai
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- May 22, 2023, LoLdle - Wukong/Renata/Glasc/Tahm Kench/Aphelios/Soraka
- May 21, 2023, LoLdle - Kalista/Ekko/Lux/Karthus/Senna
- May 20, 2023, LoLdle - Akali/Cho’Gath/Tristana/Tahm Kench/Bel’Veth
- May 19, 2023, LoLdle - Zyra/K'Sante/Kalista/Tristana/Jayce
- May 18, 2023, LoLdle - Kassadin/Soraka/Ekko/Skarner/Trundle
- May 17, 2023, LoLdle - Amumu/Jax/Katarina/Rumble/Shen
- May 16, 2023, LoLdle - Qiyana/Taric/Ivern/Shyvana/Anivia
- May 15, 2023, LoLdle - Annie/Veigar/Amumu/Talon/Maokai
- May 14, 2023, LoLdle - Trundle/Malphite/Anivia/Akali/Ryze
- May 13, 2023. LoLdle - Illaoi/Katarina/Poppy/Braum/Amumu
- May 12, 2023. LoLdle - Thresh/Gnar/Twisted Fate/Lillia/Zilean
- May 11, 2023, LoLdle - Diana/Senna/Riven/Leona/Kled
- May 10, 2023, LoLdle - Zilean/Graves/Ezreal/Jarvan IV/Skarner
- May 9, 2023, LoLdle - Janna/Ashe/Darius/Camille/Warwick
- May 8, 2023, LoLdle - Katarina/Dr. Mundo/Rumble/Seraphine /Olaf
- May 6, 2023, LoLdle - Fiddlesticks/Cassiopeia/Azir/Vi/Kalista
- May 5, 2023, LoLdle - Nasus/Talon/Morgana/Kayle/Gangplank
- May 4, 2023, LoLdle - Shyvana/Zeri/Blitzcrank/Ivern/Taric
- May 3, 2023, LoLdle - Skarner/Sett/Braum/Kayn/Udyr
- May 2, 2023, LoLdle - LeBlanc/Kled/Evelynn/Singed/Miss Fortune
- May 1, 2023, LoLdle - Karma/Jinx/Shaco/Aatrox/Ahri
- April 30, 2023, LoLdle - Twitch/Karthus/Xin Zhao/Varus/Nidalee
- April 29, 2023, LoLdle - Riven/Quinn/Pyke/Lucian/Alistar
- April 28, 2023, LoLdle - Ryze/Wukong/Skarner/Fiddlesticks/Urgot
- April 26, 2023, LoLdle - Bel'Veth/Twisted Fate/Twitch/Illaoi/Samira
Although some of today's answers are hard to recognize, a few can be straightforward. Yorick is not that popular among ranked and pro players. So his name can take some effort to predict.
Next is Nilah, and she's quite a new champion released in League of Legends. So identifying her quote can be challenging.
However, Zeri is a popular ADC in the current meta. So her ultrashock laser ability should be easy to identify. The same goes for Fiora, as she's an excellent carry top lane champion. Additionally, her pick rate is high too. So predicting her name based on the emojis can be easy. Last but not least, identifying her splash art should be difficult for most of the players.