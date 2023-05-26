League of Legends LoLdle answers 324: Saturday, May 27, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 324th edition are out. Today's puzzles were revealed on the game's official website. LoLdle is an exciting little daily game that contains five unique questions and tests LoL fans' knowledge regarding its lore. Although the answers are sometimes straightforward, today's solutions are quite difficult.

In this article, we've provided the precise answers for LoLdle, released on May 27, 2023.

Kai’Sa, Akshan, and three more League of Legends LoLdle answers 324 (May 27, 2023)

The following are today's answers for League of Legends LoLdle:

Classic: Kai’Sa

Kai’Sa Quote: Akshan

Akshan Ability: Sylas Bonus : Q

Sylas : Q Emoji: Xerath

Xerath Splash Art: Malphite, Bonus: Obsidian Malphite

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Below are some of the previously revealed LoLdle answers:

LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir

LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Miss Fortune, Fizz

LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe

LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai

LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata, Glasc, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, Soraka

LoLdle, May 21, 2023: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Karthus, Senna

LoLdle, May 20, 2023: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Tahm Kench, Bel’Veth

LoLdle, May 19, 2023: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Tristana, Jayce

LoLdle, May 18, 2023: Kassadin, Soraka, Ekko, Skarner, Trundle

LoLdle, May 17, 2023: Amumu, Jax, Katarina, Rumble, Shen

LoLdle, May 16, 2023: Qiyana, Taric, Ivern, Shyvana, Anivia

LoLdle, May 15, 2023: Annie, Veigar, Amumu, Talon, Maokai

LoLdle, May 14, 2023: Trundle, Malphite, Anivia, Akali, Ryze

LoLdle, May 13, 2023: Illaoi, Katarina, Poppy, Braum, Amumu

LoLdle, May 12, 2023: Thresh, Gnar, Twisted Fate, Lillia, Zilean

Today's LoLdle answers are quite tough, as some unpopular champions are introduced in the puzzles. Kai’Sa is certainly a great ADC but faded away in the current meta. So predicting her name out of nowhere can be perplexing. Furthermore, Akshan is relatively new to the game, so fans might be unable to guess his quote easily.

However, Sylas is pretty popular with a good pick rate, so most players should recognize his Q ability with ease. Xerath is a support champion in LoL, but not many use him in ranked matches. So recognizing him by seeing the emojis can be tough. Lastly, Malphite's splash is fairly hard to identify.

