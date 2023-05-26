League of Legends LoLdle answers 324: Saturday, May 27, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 324th edition are out. Today's puzzles were revealed on the game's official website. LoLdle is an exciting little daily game that contains five unique questions and tests LoL fans' knowledge regarding its lore. Although the answers are sometimes straightforward, today's solutions are quite difficult.
In this article, we've provided the precise answers for LoLdle, released on May 27, 2023.
Kai’Sa, Akshan, and three more League of Legends LoLdle answers 324 (May 27, 2023)
The following are today's answers for League of Legends LoLdle:
- Classic: Kai’Sa
- Quote: Akshan
- Ability: Sylas Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Xerath
- Splash Art: Malphite, Bonus: Obsidian Malphite
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Below are some of the previously revealed LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle, May 26, 2023: Xerath, Xin Zhao, Nilah, Syndra, Sivir
- LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Miss Fortune, Fizz
- LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe
- LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai
- LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata, Glasc, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, Soraka
- LoLdle, May 21, 2023: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Karthus, Senna
- LoLdle, May 20, 2023: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Tahm Kench, Bel’Veth
- LoLdle, May 19, 2023: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Tristana, Jayce
- LoLdle, May 18, 2023: Kassadin, Soraka, Ekko, Skarner, Trundle
- LoLdle, May 17, 2023: Amumu, Jax, Katarina, Rumble, Shen
- LoLdle, May 16, 2023: Qiyana, Taric, Ivern, Shyvana, Anivia
- LoLdle, May 15, 2023: Annie, Veigar, Amumu, Talon, Maokai
- LoLdle, May 14, 2023: Trundle, Malphite, Anivia, Akali, Ryze
- LoLdle, May 13, 2023: Illaoi, Katarina, Poppy, Braum, Amumu
- LoLdle, May 12, 2023: Thresh, Gnar, Twisted Fate, Lillia, Zilean
Today's LoLdle answers are quite tough, as some unpopular champions are introduced in the puzzles. Kai’Sa is certainly a great ADC but faded away in the current meta. So predicting her name out of nowhere can be perplexing. Furthermore, Akshan is relatively new to the game, so fans might be unable to guess his quote easily.
However, Sylas is pretty popular with a good pick rate, so most players should recognize his Q ability with ease. Xerath is a support champion in LoL, but not many use him in ranked matches. So recognizing him by seeing the emojis can be tough. Lastly, Malphite's splash is fairly hard to identify.