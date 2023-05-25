League of Legends LoLdle answers 323: Friday, May 26, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 323rd edition have been unveiled. This iteration features some LoL champions with a low pick rate in ranked games. Hence, fans may find it difficult to answer all of them correctly. The puzzle includes five types of guessing games related to LoL champions and their different aspects. In this article, we've provided the answers released on May 26, 2023.

Xerath, Syndra, and more feature in League of Legends LoLdle answers 323 (May 26, 2023)

The following are the LoLdle answers for May 26, 2023:

Classic: Xerath

Xerath Quote: Xin Zhao

Xin Zhao Ability: Nilah Bonus : E

Nilah : E Emoji: Syndra

Syndra Splash Art: Sivir, Bonus: Odyssey Sivir

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following are some of the previously revealed LoLdle answers:

LoLdle, May 25, 2023: Quinn, Yone, Gwen, Miss Fortune, Fizz

LoLdle, May 24, 2023: Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe

LoLdle, May 23, 2023: Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai

LoLdle, May 22, 2023: Wukong, Renata, Glasc, Tahm Kench, Aphelios, Soraka

LoLdle, May 21, 2023: Kalista, Ekko, Lux, Karthus, Senna

LoLdle, May 20, 2023: Akali, Cho’Gath, Tristana, Tahm Kench, Bel’Veth

LoLdle, May 19, 2023: Zyra, K'Sante, Kalista, Tristana, Jayce

LoLdle, May 18, 2023: Kassadin, Soraka, Ekko, Skarner, Trundle

LoLdle, May 17, 2023: Amumu, Jax, Katarina, Rumble, Shen

LoLdle, May 16, 2023: Qiyana, Taric, Ivern, Shyvana, Anivia

LoLdle, May 15, 2023: Annie, Veigar, Amumu, Talon, Maokai

LoLdle, May 14, 2023: Trundle, Malphite, Anivia, Akali, Ryze

LoLdle, May 13, 2023: Illaoi, Katarina, Poppy, Braum, Amumu

Today's answers are quite difficult to predict, as some champions are uncommon in ranked or professional matches. Notably, Xerath is a support champion in LoL, and it can be tough to guess his name by seeing the region and species.

However, Xin Zhao is a pretty popular jungle champion in the current meta, and most junglers should recognize his quote.

Nilah is one of the new champions in League of Legends, so her ability is hard to guess. Meanwhile, Syndra is a famous mid-lane champion, so fans might catch her name by seeing the emojis. Unfortunately, Sivir has numerous skins in the game, which makes it tough to deduce this particular splash art from a small portion.

