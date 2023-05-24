League of Legends LoLdle answers 321: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle puzzles for May 24, 2023, can be quite difficult to figure out. The game unveiled its 321st puzzle set on its website, with five questions per usual. LoLdle is inspired by Wordle, but it is based on League of Legends champions and their characteristics. Hence, players need to have a good idea about the MOBA's champions and their lore.
League of Legends LoLdle answers 321 (May 24, 2023)
The LoLdle answers for May 24, 2023's puzzles are given below:
- Classic: Warwick
- Quote: Garen
- Ability: Singed Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Nunu & Willump
- Splash Art: Ashe, Bonus: Championship Ashe
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
The League of Legends LoLdle answers to some of the previous puzzles are given below:
- May 23, 2023, LoLdle - Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai
- May 22, 2023, LoLdle - Wukong/Renata/Glasc/Tahm Kench/Aphelios/Soraka
- May 21, 2023, LoLdle - Kalista/Ekko/Lux/Karthus/Senna
- May 20, 2023, LoLdle - Akali/Cho’Gath/Tristana/Tahm Kench/Bel’Veth
- May 19, 2023, LoLdle - Zyra/K'Sante/Kalista/Tristana/Jayce
- May 18, 2023, LoLdle - Kassadin/Soraka/Ekko/Skarner/Trundle
- May 17, 2023, LoLdle - Amumu/Jax/Katarina/Rumble/Shen
- May 16, 2023, LoLdle - Qiyana/Taric/Ivern/Shyvana/Anivia
- May 15, 2023, LoLdle - Annie/Veigar/Amumu/Talon/Maokai
- May 14, 2023, LoLdle - Trundle/Malphite/Anivia/Akali/Ryze
- May 13, 2023. LoLdle - Illaoi/Katarina/Poppy/Braum/Amumu
- May 12, 2023. LoLdle - Thresh/Gnar/Twisted Fate/Lillia/Zilean
- May 11, 2023, LoLdle - Diana/Senna/Riven/Leona/Kled
- May 10, 2023, LoLdle - Zilean/Graves/Ezreal/Jarvan IV/Skarner
- May 9, 2023, LoLdle - Janna/Ashe/Darius/Camille/Warwick
- May 8, 2023, LoLdle - Katarina/Dr. Mundo/Rumble/Seraphine /Olaf
- May 6, 2023, LoLdle - Fiddlesticks/Cassiopeia/Azir/Vi/Kalista
- May 5, 2023, LoLdle - Nasus/Talon/Morgana/Kayle/Gangplank
- May 4, 2023, LoLdle - Shyvana/Zeri/Blitzcrank/Ivern/Taric
- May 3, 2023, LoLdle - Skarner/Sett/Braum/Kayn/Udyr
- May 2, 2023, LoLdle - LeBlanc/Kled/Evelynn/Singed/Miss Fortune
- May 1, 2023, LoLdle - Karma/Jinx/Shaco/Aatrox/Ahri
- April 30, 2023, LoLdle - Twitch/Karthus/Xin Zhao/Varus/Nidalee
- April 29, 2023, LoLdle - Riven/Quinn/Pyke/Lucian/Alistar
- April 28, 2023, LoLdle - Ryze/Wukong/Skarner/Fiddlesticks/Urgot
- April 26, 2023, LoLdle - Bel'Veth/Twisted Fate/Twitch/Illaoi/Samira
Today's answers feature some League of Legends champions with low pick rates in ranked or pro matches. This is why players may find it difficult to guess all of the answers correctly.
Firstly, Warwick has been in the MOBA since 2009, but he's not a fan favorite in the current meta. Next is Garen, a strong top laner. His quote, "For Demacia," makes it easy for players to identify him.
Signed is a tank champion, but not many players use him in pro matches. As a result, his ability is difficult to recognize. Nunu and Willump are pretty unique champions, and identifying them by emojis can be hard.
The Championship Ashe splash art should be the easiest to figure out among today's answers.