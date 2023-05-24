League of Legends LoLdle answers 321: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle puzzles for May 24, 2023, can be quite difficult to figure out. The game unveiled its 321st puzzle set on its website, with five questions per usual. LoLdle is inspired by Wordle, but it is based on League of Legends champions and their characteristics. Hence, players need to have a good idea about the MOBA's champions and their lore.

League of Legends LoLdle answers 321 (May 24, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for May 24, 2023's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Warwick

Warwick Quote: Garen

Garen Ability: Singed Bonus : Q

Singed : Q Emoji: Nunu & Willump

Nunu & Willump Splash Art: Ashe, Bonus: Championship Ashe

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to some of the previous puzzles are given below:

May 23, 2023, LoLdle - Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai

May 22, 2023, LoLdle - Wukong/Renata/Glasc/Tahm Kench/Aphelios/Soraka

May 21, 2023, LoLdle - Kalista/Ekko/Lux/Karthus/Senna

May 20, 2023, LoLdle - Akali/Cho’Gath/Tristana/Tahm Kench/Bel’Veth

May 19, 2023, LoLdle - Zyra/K'Sante/Kalista/Tristana/Jayce

May 18, 2023, LoLdle - Kassadin/Soraka/Ekko/Skarner/Trundle

May 17, 2023, LoLdle - Amumu/Jax/Katarina/Rumble/Shen

May 16, 2023, LoLdle - Qiyana/Taric/Ivern/Shyvana/Anivia

May 15, 2023, LoLdle - Annie/Veigar/Amumu/Talon/Maokai

May 14, 2023, LoLdle - Trundle/Malphite/Anivia/Akali/Ryze

May 13, 2023. LoLdle - Illaoi/Katarina/Poppy/Braum/Amumu

May 12, 2023. LoLdle - Thresh/Gnar/Twisted Fate/Lillia/Zilean

May 11, 2023, LoLdle - Diana/Senna/Riven/Leona/Kled

May 10, 2023, LoLdle - Zilean/Graves/Ezreal/Jarvan IV/Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle - Janna/Ashe/Darius/Camille/Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle - Katarina/Dr. Mundo/Rumble/Seraphine /Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle - Fiddlesticks/Cassiopeia/Azir/Vi/Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle - Nasus/Talon/Morgana/Kayle/Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle - Shyvana/Zeri/Blitzcrank/Ivern/Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle - Skarner/Sett/Braum/Kayn/Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle - LeBlanc/Kled/Evelynn/Singed/Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle - Karma/Jinx/Shaco/Aatrox/Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle - Twitch/Karthus/Xin Zhao/Varus/Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle - Riven/Quinn/Pyke/Lucian/Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle - Ryze/Wukong/Skarner/Fiddlesticks/Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle - Bel'Veth/Twisted Fate/Twitch/Illaoi/Samira

Today's answers feature some League of Legends champions with low pick rates in ranked or pro matches. This is why players may find it difficult to guess all of the answers correctly.

Firstly, Warwick has been in the MOBA since 2009, but he's not a fan favorite in the current meta. Next is Garen, a strong top laner. His quote, "For Demacia," makes it easy for players to identify him.

Signed is a tank champion, but not many players use him in pro matches. As a result, his ability is difficult to recognize. Nunu and Willump are pretty unique champions, and identifying them by emojis can be hard.

The Championship Ashe splash art should be the easiest to figure out among today's answers.

Poll : 0 votes