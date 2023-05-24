Create

League of Legends LoLdle answers 321: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 24, 2023 04:17 GMT
LoLdle answers for May 24, 2023 (Image via Riot Games)
LoLdle answers for May 24, 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends LoLdle puzzles for May 24, 2023, can be quite difficult to figure out. The game unveiled its 321st puzzle set on its website, with five questions per usual. LoLdle is inspired by Wordle, but it is based on League of Legends champions and their characteristics. Hence, players need to have a good idea about the MOBA's champions and their lore.

We put our team's Loldle skills to the test...Turns out @huhi and @Licorice really are the GOATs 👑🐐 https://t.co/6qqU3u3nOn

League of Legends LoLdle answers 321 (May 24, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for May 24, 2023's puzzles are given below:

  • Classic: Warwick
  • Quote: Garen
  • Ability: Singed Bonus: Q
  • Emoji: Nunu & Willump
  • Splash Art: Ashe, Bonus: Championship Ashe

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to some of the previous puzzles are given below:

  • May 23, 2023, LoLdle - Yorick, Nilah, Zeri, Fiora, Rek'Sai
  • May 22, 2023, LoLdle - Wukong/Renata/Glasc/Tahm Kench/Aphelios/Soraka
  • May 21, 2023, LoLdle - Kalista/Ekko/Lux/Karthus/Senna
  • May 20, 2023, LoLdle - Akali/Cho’Gath/Tristana/Tahm Kench/Bel’Veth
  • May 19, 2023, LoLdle - Zyra/K'Sante/Kalista/Tristana/Jayce
  • May 18, 2023, LoLdle - Kassadin/Soraka/Ekko/Skarner/Trundle
  • May 17, 2023, LoLdle - Amumu/Jax/Katarina/Rumble/Shen
  • May 16, 2023, LoLdle - Qiyana/Taric/Ivern/Shyvana/Anivia
  • May 15, 2023, LoLdle - Annie/Veigar/Amumu/Talon/Maokai
  • May 14, 2023, LoLdle - Trundle/Malphite/Anivia/Akali/Ryze
  • May 13, 2023. LoLdle - Illaoi/Katarina/Poppy/Braum/Amumu
  • May 12, 2023. LoLdle - Thresh/Gnar/Twisted Fate/Lillia/Zilean
  • May 11, 2023, LoLdle - Diana/Senna/Riven/Leona/Kled
  • May 10, 2023, LoLdle - Zilean/Graves/Ezreal/Jarvan IV/Skarner
  • May 9, 2023, LoLdle - Janna/Ashe/Darius/Camille/Warwick
  • May 8, 2023, LoLdle - Katarina/Dr. Mundo/Rumble/Seraphine /Olaf
  • May 6, 2023, LoLdle - Fiddlesticks/Cassiopeia/Azir/Vi/Kalista
  • May 5, 2023, LoLdle - Nasus/Talon/Morgana/Kayle/Gangplank
  • May 4, 2023, LoLdle - Shyvana/Zeri/Blitzcrank/Ivern/Taric
  • May 3, 2023, LoLdle - Skarner/Sett/Braum/Kayn/Udyr
  • May 2, 2023, LoLdle - LeBlanc/Kled/Evelynn/Singed/Miss Fortune
  • May 1, 2023, LoLdle - Karma/Jinx/Shaco/Aatrox/Ahri
  • April 30, 2023, LoLdle - Twitch/Karthus/Xin Zhao/Varus/Nidalee
  • April 29, 2023, LoLdle - Riven/Quinn/Pyke/Lucian/Alistar
  • April 28, 2023, LoLdle - Ryze/Wukong/Skarner/Fiddlesticks/Urgot
  • April 26, 2023, LoLdle - Bel'Veth/Twisted Fate/Twitch/Illaoi/Samira
Our most important pre-game tradition: daily LoLdle https://t.co/Di9R2zfwkZ

Today's answers feature some League of Legends champions with low pick rates in ranked or pro matches. This is why players may find it difficult to guess all of the answers correctly.

Firstly, Warwick has been in the MOBA since 2009, but he's not a fan favorite in the current meta. Next is Garen, a strong top laner. His quote, "For Demacia," makes it easy for players to identify him.

Signed is a tank champion, but not many players use him in pro matches. As a result, his ability is difficult to recognize. Nunu and Willump are pretty unique champions, and identifying them by emojis can be hard.

The Championship Ashe splash art should be the easiest to figure out among today's answers.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...