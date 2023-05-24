League of Legends LoLdle answers 322: Thursday, May 25, 2023

The LoLdle answers for the game's 322nd puzzle set, released on Thursday, May 25, 2023, are quite difficult to figure out as they are related to unpopular League of Legends champions. The puzzle set contains five different riddles related to the MOBA's champions and their features. Listed below are all the LoLdle answers for the day.

League of Legends LoLdle answers 322 (May 25, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the May 25, 2023, puzzles are given below:

Classic: Quinn

Quinn Quote: Yone

Yone Ability: Gwen Bonus : Passive

Gwen : Passive Emoji: Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune Splash Art: Fizz, Bonus: Super Galaxy Fizz

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are the LoLdle answers for the 322nd edition of the guessing game:

May 24, 2023, LoLdle - Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe

May 23, 2023, LoLdle - Yorick/Nilah/Zeri/Fiora/Rek'Sai

May 22, 2023, LoLdle - Wukong/Renata/Glasc/Tahm Kench/Aphelios/Soraka

May 21, 2023, LoLdle - Kalista/Ekko/Lux/Karthus/Senna

May 20, 2023, LoLdle - Akali/Cho’Gath/Tristana/Tahm Kench/Bel’Veth

May 19, 2023, LoLdle - Zyra/K'Sante/Kalista/Tristana/Jayce

May 18, 2023, LoLdle - Kassadin/Soraka/Ekko/Skarner/Trundle

May 17, 2023, LoLdle - Amumu/Jax/Katarina/Rumble/Shen

May 16, 2023, LoLdle - Qiyana/Taric/Ivern/Shyvana/Anivia

May 15, 2023, LoLdle - Annie/Veigar/Amumu/Talon/Maokai

May 14, 2023, LoLdle - Trundle/Malphite/Anivia/Akali/Ryze

May 13, 2023. LoLdle - Illaoi/Katarina/Poppy/Braum/Amumu

May 12, 2023. LoLdle - Thresh/Gnar/Twisted Fate/Lillia/Zilean

May 11, 2023, LoLdle - Diana/Senna/Riven/Leona/Kled

May 10, 2023, LoLdle - Zilean/Graves/Ezreal/Jarvan IV/Skarner

May 9, 2023, LoLdle - Janna/Ashe/Darius/Camille/Warwick

May 8, 2023, LoLdle - Katarina/Dr. Mundo/Rumble/Seraphine /Olaf

May 6, 2023, LoLdle - Fiddlesticks/Cassiopeia/Azir/Vi/Kalista

May 5, 2023, LoLdle - Nasus/Talon/Morgana/Kayle/Gangplank

May 4, 2023, LoLdle - Shyvana/Zeri/Blitzcrank/Ivern/Taric

May 3, 2023, LoLdle - Skarner/Sett/Braum/Kayn/Udyr

May 2, 2023, LoLdle - LeBlanc/Kled/Evelynn/Singed/Miss Fortune

May 1, 2023, LoLdle - Karma/Jinx/Shaco/Aatrox/Ahri

April 30, 2023, LoLdle - Twitch/Karthus/Xin Zhao/Varus/Nidalee

April 29, 2023, LoLdle - Riven/Quinn/Pyke/Lucian/Alistar

April 28, 2023, LoLdle - Ryze/Wukong/Skarner/Fiddlesticks/Urgot

April 26, 2023, LoLdle - Bel'Veth/Twisted Fate/Twitch/Illaoi/Samira

The first answer to the LoLdle puzzle is Quinn, and it's pretty difficult to predict. The champion has been in League of Legends since 2013, and she's one of the few female top laners who uses a ranged weapon. Meanwhile, Yone's quote about "two blades" can make it easy for players to guess his identity.

Gwen is relatively new to the game, and many players use her in the LoL meta. This means her passive can be easy to recognize. On the other hand, Miss Fortune's emojis can be challenging to guess.

Last but not least, Fizz's Super Galaxy splash art is not that popular among fans, making it difficult to identify it.

