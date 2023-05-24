League of Legends LoLdle answers 322: Thursday, May 25, 2023

The LoLdle answers for the game's 322nd puzzle set, released on Thursday, May 25, 2023, are quite difficult to figure out as they are related to unpopular League of Legends champions. The puzzle set contains five different riddles related to the MOBA's champions and their features. Listed below are all the LoLdle answers for the day.
League of Legends LoLdle answers 322 (May 25, 2023)
- Classic: Quinn
- Quote: Yone
- Ability: Gwen Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Miss Fortune
- Splash Art: Fizz, Bonus: Super Galaxy Fizz
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
- May 24, 2023, LoLdle - Warwick, Garen, Singed, Nunu, Ashe
- May 23, 2023, LoLdle - Yorick/Nilah/Zeri/Fiora/Rek'Sai
- May 22, 2023, LoLdle - Wukong/Renata/Glasc/Tahm Kench/Aphelios/Soraka
- May 21, 2023, LoLdle - Kalista/Ekko/Lux/Karthus/Senna
- May 20, 2023, LoLdle - Akali/Cho’Gath/Tristana/Tahm Kench/Bel’Veth
- May 19, 2023, LoLdle - Zyra/K'Sante/Kalista/Tristana/Jayce
- May 18, 2023, LoLdle - Kassadin/Soraka/Ekko/Skarner/Trundle
- May 17, 2023, LoLdle - Amumu/Jax/Katarina/Rumble/Shen
- May 16, 2023, LoLdle - Qiyana/Taric/Ivern/Shyvana/Anivia
- May 15, 2023, LoLdle - Annie/Veigar/Amumu/Talon/Maokai
- May 14, 2023, LoLdle - Trundle/Malphite/Anivia/Akali/Ryze
- May 13, 2023. LoLdle - Illaoi/Katarina/Poppy/Braum/Amumu
- May 12, 2023. LoLdle - Thresh/Gnar/Twisted Fate/Lillia/Zilean
- May 11, 2023, LoLdle - Diana/Senna/Riven/Leona/Kled
- May 10, 2023, LoLdle - Zilean/Graves/Ezreal/Jarvan IV/Skarner
- May 9, 2023, LoLdle - Janna/Ashe/Darius/Camille/Warwick
- May 8, 2023, LoLdle - Katarina/Dr. Mundo/Rumble/Seraphine /Olaf
- May 6, 2023, LoLdle - Fiddlesticks/Cassiopeia/Azir/Vi/Kalista
- May 5, 2023, LoLdle - Nasus/Talon/Morgana/Kayle/Gangplank
- May 4, 2023, LoLdle - Shyvana/Zeri/Blitzcrank/Ivern/Taric
- May 3, 2023, LoLdle - Skarner/Sett/Braum/Kayn/Udyr
- May 2, 2023, LoLdle - LeBlanc/Kled/Evelynn/Singed/Miss Fortune
- May 1, 2023, LoLdle - Karma/Jinx/Shaco/Aatrox/Ahri
- April 30, 2023, LoLdle - Twitch/Karthus/Xin Zhao/Varus/Nidalee
- April 29, 2023, LoLdle - Riven/Quinn/Pyke/Lucian/Alistar
- April 28, 2023, LoLdle - Ryze/Wukong/Skarner/Fiddlesticks/Urgot
- April 26, 2023, LoLdle - Bel'Veth/Twisted Fate/Twitch/Illaoi/Samira
The first answer to the LoLdle puzzle is Quinn, and it's pretty difficult to predict. The champion has been in League of Legends since 2013, and she's one of the few female top laners who uses a ranged weapon. Meanwhile, Yone's quote about "two blades" can make it easy for players to guess his identity.
Gwen is relatively new to the game, and many players use her in the LoL meta. This means her passive can be easy to recognize. On the other hand, Miss Fortune's emojis can be challenging to guess.
Last but not least, Fizz's Super Galaxy splash art is not that popular among fans, making it difficult to identify it.