League of Legends LoLdle answers 351: Friday, June 23, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 351st edition are now available. An online guessing game that truly tests players' knowledge of Riot Games' iconic title, today's iteration may leave quite a few confounded. There are five different questions related to the champion's name, skin, quote, emoji, and ability. Furthermore, players can maintain their daily streak by solving it regularly.

In this article, we've precisely answered all the LoLdle questions released on June 23.

Xayah, Pyke, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 351st edition (June 23, 2023)

The answers to each of the five LoLdle questions made public on June 23, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Xayah

Xayah Quote: Pyke

Pyke Ability: Nami Bonus : W

Nami : W Emoji: Gangplank

Gangplank Splash Art: Camille, Bonus: Coven Camille

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few previous LoLdle responses:

June 22, 2023, LoLdle 350: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

June 21, 2023, LoLdle 349: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

June 20, 2023, LoLdle 348: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

June 19, 2023, LoLdle 347: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

June 18, 2023, LoLdle 346: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

June 17, 2023, LoLdle 345: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

June 16, 2023, LoLdle 344: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

June 15, 2023, LoLdle 343: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

June 14, 2023, LoLdle 342: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

June 13, 2023, LoLdle 341: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

June 12, 2023, LoLdle 340: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

June 10, 2023, LoLdle 338: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

Xayah is the first of today's LoLdle answers, and guessing her name should be straightforward. She's one of the strongest ADCs in the current League of Legends meta and quite popular among pro players. The day's quotation comes from Pyke and is entitled "Sink 'em all." It can be a brainteaser for players, as his pick rate is quite low currently.

However, guessing Nami's ability can be fairly easy. She's a meta-support champion in the game, and her combo with Lucian is impeccable. Gangplank's emoji, on the other hand, can be difficult to decipher.

Last but not least, Camille's Coven is somewhat hard to identify among today's LoLdle answers.

