League of Legends LoLdle answers 351: Friday, June 23, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 351st edition are now available. An online guessing game that truly tests players' knowledge of Riot Games' iconic title, today's iteration may leave quite a few confounded. There are five different questions related to the champion's name, skin, quote, emoji, and ability. Furthermore, players can maintain their daily streak by solving it regularly.
In this article, we've precisely answered all the LoLdle questions released on June 23.
Xayah, Pyke, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 351st edition (June 23, 2023)
The answers to each of the five LoLdle questions made public on June 23, 2023, are as follows:
- Classic: Xayah
- Quote: Pyke
- Ability: Nami Bonus: W
- Emoji: Gangplank
- Splash Art: Camille, Bonus: Coven Camille
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few previous LoLdle responses:
- June 22, 2023, LoLdle 350: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas
- June 21, 2023, LoLdle 349: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon
- June 20, 2023, LoLdle 348: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao
- June 19, 2023, LoLdle 347: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko
- June 18, 2023, LoLdle 346: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven
- June 17, 2023, LoLdle 345: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump
- June 16, 2023, LoLdle 344: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi
- June 15, 2023, LoLdle 343: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin
- June 14, 2023, LoLdle 342: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu
- June 13, 2023, LoLdle 341: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble
- June 12, 2023, LoLdle 340: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana
- June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai
- June 10, 2023, LoLdle 338: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar
Xayah is the first of today's LoLdle answers, and guessing her name should be straightforward. She's one of the strongest ADCs in the current League of Legends meta and quite popular among pro players. The day's quotation comes from Pyke and is entitled "Sink 'em all." It can be a brainteaser for players, as his pick rate is quite low currently.
However, guessing Nami's ability can be fairly easy. She's a meta-support champion in the game, and her combo with Lucian is impeccable. Gangplank's emoji, on the other hand, can be difficult to decipher.
Last but not least, Camille's Coven is somewhat hard to identify among today's LoLdle answers.