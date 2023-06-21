League of Legends LoLdle answers 350: Thursday, June 22, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 350th edition are now available. If you have not played this guessing game before, it offers five questions involving LoL characters' splash art, emojis, quotes, abilities, and names. Visit the official LoLdle website, select any puzzle, and try to solve it. Furthermore, you can continue your streak by solving all five of them regularly.

Today's LoLdle answers are fairly straightforward, as some of them are related to fan-favorite League of Legends characters.

Syndra, Annie, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 350th edition (June 22, 2023)

Following are the answers to all five LoLdle questions that were made public on June 22, 2023:

Classic: Syndra

Syndra Quote: Annie

Annie Ability: Viktor Bonus : W

Viktor : W Emoji: Vayne

Vayne Splash Art: Sylas, Bonus: Default Sylas

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are some previous LoLdle answers:

June 21, 2023, LoLdle 449: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

June 20, 2023, LoLdle 448: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

June 19, 2023, LoLdle 447: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

June 18, 2023, LoLdle 446: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

June 17, 2023, LoLdle 445: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

June 16, 2023, LoLdle 444: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

June 15, 2023, LoLdle 443: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

June 14, 2023, LoLdle 442: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

June 13, 2023, LoLdle 441: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

June 12, 2023, LoLdle 440: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

June 10, 2023, LoLdle 338: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

The first of June 22's LoLdle answers is Syndra, and predicting her name can be fairly easy. She has been a strong mage champion for a long time in the game. Viktor's W ability may be challenging to distinguish because it is displayed in black and white. However, Vayne's emojis are quite simple to identify, as she's quite popular and has a high pick rate in League of Legends.

The quote "I never play with matches," is associated with Annie. She's a strong support unit as well as a mid-lane champion in LoL's current meta. Hence, guessing her name shouldn't cause much trouble.

Last but not least, Sylas's default splash art should be the easiest of today's questions.

