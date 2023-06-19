League of Legends LoLdle answers 348: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 348th edition are now available. Today's puzzles feature some popular LoL characters, and fans should be able to solve them quickly. However, the usual cryptic nature of this guessing game might cause some trouble. Fans must decipher five distinct LoL champions and their aspects to maintain their daily streak.

This article includes all the LoLdle answers to the June 20 puzzles.

Jhin, Yasuo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 348th edition (June 20, 2023)

These are the solutions for all five LoLdle questions released on June 20, 2023:

Classic: Jhin

Jhin Quote: Yasuo

Yasuo Ability: Aphelios Bonus : E

Aphelios : E Emoji: Kassadin

Kassadin Splash Art: Xin Zhao, Bonus: Viscero Xin Zhao

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some LoLdle answers previously made public:

June 19, 2023, LoLdle 447: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

June 18, 2023, LoLdle 446: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

June 17, 2023, LoLdle 445: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

June 16, 2023, LoLdle 444: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

June 15, 2023, LoLdle 443: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

June 14, 2023, LoLdle 442: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

June 13, 2023, LoLdle 441: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

June 12, 2023, LoLdle 440: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

June 10, 2023, LoLdle 338: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

June 9, 2023, LoLdle 337: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain

The first answer to today's LoLdle is Jhin, and guessing him can be pretty straightforward. He's one of the most picked ADCs in the current meta, and fans as well as professional players, enjoy using him. Following that, Yasuo's quote mentions "two blades." Hence, only a few champions use two blades, and Yasuo is certainly one of them.

Regarding Aphelios, he's possibly one of the strongest champions in League of Legends. Furthermore, he uses various guns, and players are eager to learn all of them. So the E ability might be easy to discern for most players. Kassadin emojis, on the other hand, can be a little hard to identify.

Last but not least, Xin Zhao's Viscero splash art is probably the hardest of today's answers.

