League of Legends LoLdle answers 347: Monday, June 19, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 347th iteration of puzzles are available. Players might find it difficult to decipher them, as they're related to a few unpopular champions. There are five different puzzles, each involving a champion's name, ability, quote, emoji, or splash art. The well-known online game Wordle served as LoLdle's inspiration. Today, the latter is pretty popular and offers new puzzles regularly.

This article contains all five League of Legends LoLdle answers that were unveiled on June 19, 2023.

Mordekaiser, Corki, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 347th edition (June 19, 2023)

These are the June 19, 2023, answers to all five LoLdle questions:

Classic: Mordekaiser

Mordekaiser Quote: Corki

Corki Ability: Alistar Bonus : R

Alistar : R Emoji: Sion

Sion Splash Art: Neeko, Bonus: Winter Wonder Neeko

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following are some previously revealed LoLdle answers:

June 18, 2023, LoLdle 446: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

June 17, 2023, LoLdle 445: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

June 16, 2023, LoLdle 444: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

June 15, 2023, LoLdle 443: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

June 14, 2023, LoLdle 442: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

June 13, 2023, LoLdle 441: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

June 12, 2023, LoLdle 440: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

June 10, 2023, LoLdle 338: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

June 9, 2023, LoLdle 337: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain

June 8, 2023, LoLdle 336: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra

June 7, 2023, LoLdle 335: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred

The first LoLdle answer is Mordekaiser, and guessing his name in a few attempts can be difficult. He has a low pick rate in ranked and pro matches. The same can be said for Corki. However, his quote of "ace machine" can help players massively in recognizing him.

After that, guessing Alistar's R ability can also be difficult due to his low usage in League of Legends' current meta. However, Sion is fairly straightforward to predict because he's one of the best top laners in LoL's current patch.

Lastly, Neeko only has a few skins in the game, and she's quite strong. Hence, identifying her splash art shouldn't be a concern.

