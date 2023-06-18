League of Legends LoLdle answers 346: Sunday, June 18, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle's 346th iteration is now available, and players can visit its official website to solve the puzzles. It has five distinct puzzles based on LoL's champions and their features. Although some of the characters are great picks in the current meta, the answers to today's questions are somewhat challenging. LoLdle, which was inspired by the well-known online game Wordle, quickly gained popularity among LoL players.

In this article, you can find all five League of Legends LoLdle solutions, which were unveiled on June 18, 2023.

K’Sante, Evelynn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 346th edition (June 18, 2023)

As of June 18, 2023, these are the answers to all five LoLdle questions:

Classic: K’Sante

K’Sante Quote: Evelynn

Evelynn Ability: Yone Bonus : Q

Yone : Q Emoji: Vladimir

Vladimir Splash Art: Riven, Bonus: Dawnbringer Riven

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previously revealed LoLdle answers are listed below:

June 17, 2023, LoLdle 445: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

June 16, 2023, LoLdle 444: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

June 15, 2023, LoLdle 443: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

June 14, 2023, LoLdle 442: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

June 13, 2023, LoLdle 441: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

June 12, 2023, LoLdle 440: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

June 10, 2023, LoLdle 338: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

June 9, 2023, LoLdle 337: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain

June 8, 2023, LoLdle 336: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra

June 7, 2023, LoLdle 335: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred

June 6, 2023, LoLdle 334: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves

June 5, 2023, LoLdle 333: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch

LoLdle @loldlegame [HARD MODE] Ability Mode is too easy?

Try the new Challenger Zone (🧠 icon) and show your skills!



The first answer to today's League of Legends LoLdle is K’Sante, and guessing his name should be pretty straightforward. He's one of the best champions in the current meta and has a high pick-rate in both pro and casual gameplay. Following that, Evelynn's quote about "men" can be fairly easy to guess too.

Fans might struggle a bit to recognize Yone's Q ability as it is shown in black-and-white. The next one is Vladimir, and his emojis are quite hard to guess. Last but not least, Riven's Dawnbringer splash art is somewhat difficult to decipher.

