League of Legends LoLdle answers 346: Sunday, June 18, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle's 346th iteration is now available, and players can visit its official website to solve the puzzles. It has five distinct puzzles based on LoL's champions and their features. Although some of the characters are great picks in the current meta, the answers to today's questions are somewhat challenging. LoLdle, which was inspired by the well-known online game Wordle, quickly gained popularity among LoL players.
In this article, you can find all five League of Legends LoLdle solutions, which were unveiled on June 18, 2023.
K’Sante, Evelynn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 346th edition (June 18, 2023)
As of June 18, 2023, these are the answers to all five LoLdle questions:
- Classic: K’Sante
- Quote: Evelynn
- Ability: Yone Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Vladimir
- Splash Art: Riven, Bonus: Dawnbringer Riven
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previously revealed LoLdle answers are listed below:
- June 17, 2023, LoLdle 445: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump
- June 16, 2023, LoLdle 444: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi
- June 15, 2023, LoLdle 443: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin
- June 14, 2023, LoLdle 442: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu
- June 13, 2023, LoLdle 441: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble
- June 12, 2023, LoLdle 440: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana
- June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai
- June 10, 2023, LoLdle 338: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar
- June 9, 2023, LoLdle 337: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain
- June 8, 2023, LoLdle 336: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra
- June 7, 2023, LoLdle 335: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred
- June 6, 2023, LoLdle 334: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves
- June 5, 2023, LoLdle 333: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch
The first answer to today's League of Legends LoLdle is K’Sante, and guessing his name should be pretty straightforward. He's one of the best champions in the current meta and has a high pick-rate in both pro and casual gameplay. Following that, Evelynn's quote about "men" can be fairly easy to guess too.
Fans might struggle a bit to recognize Yone's Q ability as it is shown in black-and-white. The next one is Vladimir, and his emojis are quite hard to guess. Last but not least, Riven's Dawnbringer splash art is somewhat difficult to decipher.