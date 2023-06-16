League of Legends LoLdle answers 345: Saturday, June 17, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 345th iteration are now available. Due to their cryptic nature, some of today's puzzles were quite challenging. You must harbor a vast knowledge of League of Legends and its champions' lore to answer all five puzzles successfully. Inspired by the popular internet game Wordle, LoLdle is rapidly gaining prominence among LoL fans.
In this article, we've provided all five answers to help you maintain the daily streak.
Ornn, Zyra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 345th edition (June 17, 2023)
As of June 17, 2023, the following are the solutions to all LoLdle questions:
- Classic: Ornn
- Quote: Zyra
- Ability: Nidalee Bonus: W
- Emoji: Vel’Koz
- Splash Art: Nunu & Willump, Bonus: Demolisher Nunu & Willump
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the LoLdle responses previously revealed:
- June 16, 2023, LoLdle 444: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi
- June 15, 2023, LoLdle 443: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin
- June 14, 2023, LoLdle 442: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu
- June 13, 2023, LoLdle 441: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble
- June 12, 2023, LoLdle 440: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana
- June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai
- June 10, 2023, LoLdle 338: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar
- June 9, 2023, LoLdle 337: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain
- June 8, 2023, LoLdle 336: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra
- June 7, 2023, LoLdle 335: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred
- June 6, 2023, LoLdle 334: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves
- June 5, 2023, LoLdle 333: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch
- June 4, 2023, LoLdle 332: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, Kayle
Ornn is the first of today's LoLdle answers, possibly the easiest. He's one of the best top-lane champions in the current meta. Hence, players should easily predict his name. However, Zyra's quote about “death is in bloom” is quite hard to recognize.
Meanwhile, Nidalee is a popular jungle champion and has been a great pick in the League of Legends 13.10 patch. So it should be fairly easy to guess his W ability. On the other hand, Vel’Koz's emojis are quite hard to identify, as he has a low pick rate in ranked and professional matches.
Last but not least, Nunu and Willump's Demolisher splash art is pretty difficult to decipher.