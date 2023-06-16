League of Legends LoLdle answers 345: Saturday, June 17, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 345th iteration are now available. Due to their cryptic nature, some of today's puzzles were quite challenging. You must harbor a vast knowledge of League of Legends and its champions' lore to answer all five puzzles successfully. Inspired by the popular internet game Wordle, LoLdle is rapidly gaining prominence among LoL fans.

In this article, we've provided all five answers to help you maintain the daily streak.

Ornn, Zyra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 345th edition (June 17, 2023)

As of June 17, 2023, the following are the solutions to all LoLdle questions:

Classic: Ornn

Ornn Quote: Zyra

Zyra Ability: Nidalee Bonus : W

Nidalee : W Emoji: Vel’Koz

Vel’Koz Splash Art: Nunu & Willump, Bonus: Demolisher Nunu & Willump

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the LoLdle responses previously revealed:

June 16, 2023, LoLdle 444: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

June 15, 2023, LoLdle 443: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

June 14, 2023, LoLdle 442: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

June 13, 2023, LoLdle 441: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

June 12, 2023, LoLdle 440: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

June 10, 2023, LoLdle 338: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

June 9, 2023, LoLdle 337: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain

June 8, 2023, LoLdle 336: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra

June 7, 2023, LoLdle 335: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred

June 6, 2023, LoLdle 334: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves

June 5, 2023, LoLdle 333: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch

June 4, 2023, LoLdle 332: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, Kayle

Ornn is the first of today's LoLdle answers, possibly the easiest. He's one of the best top-lane champions in the current meta. Hence, players should easily predict his name. However, Zyra's quote about “death is in bloom” is quite hard to recognize.

Meanwhile, Nidalee is a popular jungle champion and has been a great pick in the League of Legends 13.10 patch. So it should be fairly easy to guess his W ability. On the other hand, Vel’Koz's emojis are quite hard to identify, as he has a low pick rate in ranked and professional matches.

Last but not least, Nunu and Willump's Demolisher splash art is pretty difficult to decipher.

