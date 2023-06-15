League of Legends LoLdle answers 344: Friday, June 16, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 344th puzzle edition are now available. Though some of this release's featured League of Legends champions are well known, the associated cryptic hints can make them difficult to identify or predict. If you are new to LoLdle and are unsure what to do, visit its official website, where you can find five distinct categories of puzzles listed. Select one at a time and try to figure out who the champion is.

This article includes all five LoLdle answers to June 16's edition if you are having trouble following the hints.

Viktor, Alistar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 344th edition (June 16, 2023)

These are the answers to all the LoLdle questions published on June 16, 2023:

Classic: Viktor

Viktor Quote: Alistar

Alistar Ability: Zac Bonus : Passive

Zac : Passive Emoji: Soraka

Soraka Splash Art: Illaoi, Bonus: Void Bringer Illaoi

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previously unveiled LoLdle answers:

June 15, 2023, LoLdle 443: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

June 14, 2023, LoLdle 442: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

June 13, 2023, LoLdle 441: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

June 12, 2023, LoLdle 440: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

June 11, 2023, LoLdle 339: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

June 10, 2023, LoLdle 338: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

June 9, 2023, LoLdle 337: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain

June 8, 2023, LoLdle 336: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra

June 7, 2023, LoLdle 335: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred

June 6, 2023, LoLdle 334: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves

June 5, 2023, LoLdle 333: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch

LoLdle @loldlegame





More languages are coming soon!

Happy LoLdles ⚔️ You can now play LoLdle in the following languages, quotes included:More languages are coming soon!Happy LoLdles ⚔️ You can now play LoLdle in the following languages, quotes included:🇩🇰 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 🇫🇮 🇮🇹 🇳🇱 🇳🇴 🇵🇱 🇵🇹 🇷🇴 🇸🇰 🇹🇷 🇺🇦 🇦🇪More languages are coming soon!Happy LoLdles ⚔️

Viktor is a fan favorite in League of Legends, and players enjoy using him in League of Legends' current meta. Hence, predicting his name shouldn't be a concern. However, Alistar's quote regarding "stampede" can be fairly difficult to recognize.

Zac, on the other hand, has a low pick rate these days. So it can be perplexing to identify his ability. The same thing goes for Soraka, as her emojis are quite hard to discern.

Last but not least, guessing Illaoi's Void Bringer splash art is possibly the hardest of today's LoLdle challenges.

Poll : 0 votes