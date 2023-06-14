League of Legends LoLdle answers 343: Thursday, June 15, 2023

The LoLdle answers for the game's 343rd puzzle edition are now available. Although some of the featured League of Legends champions are well-known, it can be hard to identify them due to the cryptic hints. If you're new to LoLdle and don't know what to do, navigate to its official website. Here, you will find five categories. Select each one, and try to guess the champion's name.

If you're struggling with the hints, we've provided all five LoLdle answers in this article.

Rengar, Poppy, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 343rd edition (June 15, 2023)

The following are the solutions to every LoLdle riddle published on June 15, 2023:

Classic: Rengar

Rengar Quote: Poppy

Poppy Ability: Vayne Bonus : W

Vayne : W Emoji: Rammus

Rammus Splash Art: Lee Sin, Bonus: Muay Thai Lee Sin

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the previously revealed LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 442, June 14, 2023: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

LoLdle 441, June 13, 2023: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

LoLdle 440, June 12, 2023: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

LoLdle 339, June 11, 2023: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

LoLdle 338, June 10, 2023: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

LoLdle 337, June 9, 2023: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain

LoLdle 336, June 8, 2023: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra

LoLdle 335, June 7, 2023: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred

LoLdle 334, June 6, 2023: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves

LoLdle 333, June 5, 2023: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch

LoLdle 332, June 4, 2023: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, Kayle

Rengar is the first solution to today's LoLdle, and guessing his name can be fairly difficult because he isn't a meta champion in the current League of Legends patch. However, Poppy's quote about a "hammer" can definitely help fans, as she's a hammer user and a fan favorite.

Although Vayne is one of the legendary ADC champions in the game, she currently has a low pick rate. Hence, guessing her ability can be tough. Recognizing Rammus by the featured emojis can also be challenging.

Fortunately for players, they should easily be able to identify Lee Sin's skin, thanks to the bandage on his leg.

