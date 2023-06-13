League of Legends LoLdle answers 342: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 342nd edition are available on the official website, and some of the solutions were fairly difficult to discern. If you're new to the title, it's a guessing game based on League of Legends and its champions' lore. It has five different puzzles relating to the champion's name, skin, quote, emoji, and ability. Click on each category and type in the precise champion name to successfully beat the puzzle. Furthermore, you can maintain your daily streak by solving all five regularly.

Teemo, Kassadin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 342nd edition (June 14, 2023)

The answers to every LoLdle riddle published on June 14, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Teemo

Teemo Quote: Kassadin

Kassadin Ability: Jinx Bonus : Q

Jinx : Q Emoji: Corki

Corki Splash Art: Lulu, Bonus: Monster Tamer Lulu

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are a few of the previously unveiled LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 441, June 13, 2023: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

LoLdle 440, June 12, 2023: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

LoLdle 339, June 11, 2023: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

LoLdle 338, June 10, 2023: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

LoLdle 337, June 9, 2023: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain

LoLdle 336, June 8, 2023: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra

LoLdle 335, June 7, 2023: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred

LoLdle 334, June 6, 2023: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves

LoLdle 333, June 5, 2023: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch

LoLdle 332, June 4, 2023: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, Kayle

LoLdle 331, June 3, 2023: Gragas, Diana, Varus, Graves, Caitlyn

Teemo is the first answer to today's iteration, and guessing his name can be quite difficult due to his low pick rate in the current League of Legends patch. The same is true of Kassadin because it can be challenging for many players to understand his quote about "the balance of power."

However, Jinx is one of the strongest ADCs in the current meta, and nearly every professional bot laner plays Jinx frequently. So her Q ability should be recognizable to most players. Subsequently, Corki's emojis are tough to identify.

Last but not least, guessing Lulu's splash art is the hardest of today's LoLdle answers.

