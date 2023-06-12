League of Legends LoLdle answers 341: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 341st edition are now available. It has five distinct puzzles based on League of Legends and its lore. Some of today's answers contain champions with a low pick rate in the current meta. Hence, players might find it difficult to recognize. You simply need to visit the LoLdle website, choose each category, and enter the character's name as your response.

If you need help regarding any of today's questions or maintaining your daily streak, look at the LoLdle answers in this article.

Lux, Mordekaiser, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 341st edition (June 13, 2023)

The following are the solutions to all of the LoLdle puzzles that were released on June 13, 2023:

Classic: Lux

Lux Quote: Mordekaiser

Mordekaiser Ability: Kai’Sa Bonus : Passive

Kai’Sa : Passive Emoji: Caitlyn

Caitlyn Splash Art: Rumble, Bonus: Default Rumble

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Following are answers to LoLdle puzzles that have previously been released:

LoLdle 440, June 12, 2023: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

LoLdle 339, June 11, 2023: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

LoLdle 338, June 10, 2023: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

LoLdle 337, June 9, 2023: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain

LoLdle 336, June 8, 2023: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra

LoLdle 335, June 7, 2023: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred

LoLdle 334, June 6, 2023: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves

LoLdle 333, June 5, 2023: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch

LoLdle 332, June 4, 2023: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, Kayle

LoLdle 331, June 3, 2023: Gragas, Diana, Varus, Graves, Caitlyn

LoLdle 330, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, Brand

LoLdle 329, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, Zyra

LoLdle 328, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Lux, and predicting her name can be difficult. She has a low pick rate in the current League of Legends patch and is rarely used by pro or casual players. Subsequently, Mordekaiser's quote regarding the "cold edge of iron" can be a tough puzzle to crack.

Kai’Sa, however, is a popular ADC in LoL's history, and most of the botlane players should be able to recognize her passive ability. Caitlyn's emojis are also straightforward, and although she got nerfed in the recent patch, fans should identify her easily.

Last but not least, Rumble's default splash art should be fairly simple to discern.

