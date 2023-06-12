League of Legends LoLdle answers 340: Monday, June 12, 2023

The 340th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers were fairly simple. Players were required to answer five questions about the emojis, quotes, splash art, skills, and names of LoL champions. The game essentially evaluates a player's familiarity with League of Legends lore. All you have to do is go to the LoLdle website, select each category, and type the character's name as your answer.

Check out the LoLdle answers in this article if you are having trouble understanding any of today's questions.

Lee Sin, Sion, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 340th edition (June 12, 2023)

These are the answers to all of the LoLdle puzzles released on June 12, 2023:

Classic: Lee Sin

Lee Sin Quote: Sion

Sion Ability: Kayn Bonus : E

Kayn : E Emoji: Kog’Maw

Kog’Maw Splash Art: Qiyana, Bonus: True Damage Qiyana

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are the solutions to previously published LoLdle puzzles:

LoLdle 339, June 11, 2023: Ahri, Blitzcrank, Taliyah, Amumu, Maokai

LoLdle 338, June 10, 2023: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

LoLdle 337, June 9, 2023: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain

LoLdle 336, June 8, 2023: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra

LoLdle 335, June 7, 2023: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred

LoLdle 334, June 6, 2023: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves

LoLdle 333, June 5, 2023: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch

LoLdle 332, June 4, 2023: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, Kayle

LoLdle 331, June 3, 2023: Gragas, Diana, Varus, Graves, Caitlyn

LoLdle 330, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, Brand

LoLdle 329, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, Zyra

LoLdle 328, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante

LoLdle 327, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac

Lee Sin is the first champion of today's LoLdle answers, and he's pretty easy to predict. He's a great jungle champion and has been loved by many throughout the game's history. Sion's quote should also be easy to identify, as he's one of the most popular top-lane champions in the current meta.

However, Kayn's E ability can be difficult for players to recognize due to his low pick rate recently. Kog’Maw's emojis are easy to identify.

Last but not least, guessing Qiyana's True Damage splash art is the hardest part of today's guessing game.

