League of Legends LoLdle answers 339: Sunday, June 11, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 339th edition were fairly straightforward. Players must provide five responses related to the names, skills, emojis, quotes, and splash art of LoL champions. The game essentially tests one's knowledge regarding the League of Legends lore. Simply visit the LoLdle website, choose each category, and enter the character's name as your answer.

If you're struggling to decipher any of the LoLdle questions from today, check out the answers in this article.

Ahri, Blitzcrank, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 339th edition (June 11, 2023)

These are the solutions to all of the LoLdle questions released on June 11, 2023:

Classic: Ahri

Ahri Quote: Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank Ability: Taliyah Bonus : E

Taliyah : E Emoji: Amumu

Amumu Splash Art: Maokai, Bonus: Default Maokai

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are the answers to previously published LoLdle puzzles:

LoLdle 338, June 10, 2023: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar

LoLdle 337, June 9, 2023: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain

LoLdle 336, June 8, 2023: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra

LoLdle 335, June 7, 2023: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred

LoLdle 334, June 6, 2023: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves

LoLdle 333, June 5, 2023: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch

LoLdle 332, June 4, 2023: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, Kayle

LoLdle 331, June 3, 2023: Gragas, Diana, Varus, Graves, Caitlyn

LoLdle 330, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, Brand

LoLdle 329, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, Zyra

LoLdle 328, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante

LoLdle 327, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac

Ahri is the first of June 11's LoLdle answers, and guessing her name should be the easiest among all. She has a high pick rate in the current League of Legends patch. Subsequently, Blitzcrank's quote about "metal is harder" should be helpful in the answer. He's a powerful support champion, and his hooks can turn around games single-handedly.

Taliyah is also pretty popular among pro and casual gamers. Hence, guessing her E ability shouldn't be that much of a concern. However, Amumu's emojis can be a little hard to recognize as they seem to be pretty cryptic.

Last but not least, Maokai's default splash art should be simple to identify. He's one of the strongest jungle champions in the current meta of League of Legends.

