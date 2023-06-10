League of Legends LoLdle answers 339: Sunday, June 11, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 339th edition were fairly straightforward. Players must provide five responses related to the names, skills, emojis, quotes, and splash art of LoL champions. The game essentially tests one's knowledge regarding the League of Legends lore. Simply visit the LoLdle website, choose each category, and enter the character's name as your answer.
If you're struggling to decipher any of the LoLdle questions from today, check out the answers in this article.
Ahri, Blitzcrank, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 339th edition (June 11, 2023)
These are the solutions to all of the LoLdle questions released on June 11, 2023:
- Classic: Ahri
- Quote: Blitzcrank
- Ability: Taliyah Bonus: E
- Emoji: Amumu
- Splash Art: Maokai, Bonus: Default Maokai
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
These are the answers to previously published LoLdle puzzles:
- LoLdle 338, June 10, 2023: Udyr, Vel’Koz, Ahri, Lee Sin, Veigar
- LoLdle 337, June 9, 2023: Pyke, Rammus, Kog'Maw, Xayah, Swain
- LoLdle 336, June 8, 2023: Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra
- LoLdle 335, June 7, 2023: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred
- LoLdle 334, June 6, 2023: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves
- LoLdle 333, June 5, 2023: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch
- LoLdle 332, June 4, 2023: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, Kayle
- LoLdle 331, June 3, 2023: Gragas, Diana, Varus, Graves, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 330, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, Brand
- LoLdle 329, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, Zyra
- LoLdle 328, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante
- LoLdle 327, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac
Ahri is the first of June 11's LoLdle answers, and guessing her name should be the easiest among all. She has a high pick rate in the current League of Legends patch. Subsequently, Blitzcrank's quote about "metal is harder" should be helpful in the answer. He's a powerful support champion, and his hooks can turn around games single-handedly.
Taliyah is also pretty popular among pro and casual gamers. Hence, guessing her E ability shouldn't be that much of a concern. However, Amumu's emojis can be a little hard to recognize as they seem to be pretty cryptic.
Last but not least, Maokai's default splash art should be simple to identify. He's one of the strongest jungle champions in the current meta of League of Legends.