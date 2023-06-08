League of Legends LoLdle answers 337: Friday, June 9, 2023

The LoLdle answers for the 337th edition are now available. If you're new to the trend, this guessing game has five different questions related to League of Legends champions. You must guess and enter a random champion's name, quote, emoji, ability, and splash art. It is becoming increasingly famous as players can test their LoL knowledge to a greater extent.

In this article, you can find the correct LoLdle answers to the guessing game released on June 9, 2023.

Pyke, Rammus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 337th edition (June 9, 2023)

The following are the solutions to June 9, 2023's LoLdle puzzle:

Classic: Pyke

Pyke Quote: Rammus

Rammus Ability: Kog'Maw Bonus : Q

Kog'Maw : Q Emoji: Xayah

Xayah Splash Art: Swain, Bonus: Bilgewater Swain

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

These are the previously released answers to a few LoLdle puzzles:

LoLdle 336, June 8, 2023, Evelynn, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Sejuani, Lissandra

LoLdle 335, June 7, 2023: Zeri, Illaoi, Kled, Zilean, Kindred

LoLdle 334, June 6, 2023: Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Xerath, Nocturne, Graves

LoLdle 333, June 5, 2023: Vi, Shyvana, Zilean, Olaf, Twitch

LoLdle 332, June 4, 2023: Corki, Xerath, Irelia, Yorick, Kayle

LoLdle 331, June 3, 2023: Gragas, Diana, Varus, Graves, Caitlyn

LoLdle 330, June 2, 2023: Azir, Fiddlesticks, Quinn, Poppy, Brand

LoLdle 329, June 1, 2023: Kayle, Renekton, Rek’Sai, Ezreal, Zyra

LoLdle 328, May 31, 2023: Veigar, Zac, Malphite, Elise, K'Sante

LoLdle 327, May 30, 2023: Lucian, Kayn, Akali, Yasuou, Zac

LoLdle 326, May 29, 2023: Tristana, Fiddlesticks, Tryndamere, Teemo

LoLdle 325, May 28, 2023: Viego, Zed, Illaoi, Vladimir, Evelynn

Although some of today's LoLdle answers are straightforward to discern, players might find it hard due to the cryptic nature of the game. Firstly, Pyke's a famous support champion in the current meta, so it should be simple to guess. However, Rammus's quote "yep" is not revealing and makes it challenging to identify.

Following that, discerning Nunu & Willump's Q ability should be straightforward. Next is Xayah, and she's one of the most popular ADCs in the current League of Legends patch. Hence, guessing her name from the emojis shouldn't be a concern. Last but not least, Swain's Bilgewater splash art is the hardest of today's answers.

