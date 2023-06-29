League of Legends LoLdle answers 358: Friday, June 30, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 358th iteration are now available. As usual, June 30's edition of this game presents five different puzzles based on LoL and its champions. To play LoLdle, players have to visit its official website, select each category, and answer the question. If they solve all the puzzles correctly, this will help keep their daily streak going.

That said, June 30's questions are quite difficult. This article contains the LoLdle answers to them.

Sivir, Ryze, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 358th edition (June 30, 2023)

The five LoLdle quizzes released on June 30, 2023, have been answered below:

Classic: Sivir

Sivir Quote: Ryze

Ryze Ability: Maokai Bonus : Passive

Maokai : Passive Emoji: Malzahar

Malzahar Splash Art: Rakan, Bonus: iG Rakan

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following are some previous LoLdle solutions:

LoLdle 357, June 29, 2023: Ashe, Pantheon, Dr Mundo, Sivir, Renata Glasc

LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol

LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox

LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana

LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie

LoLdle 352, June 24, 2023: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia

LoLdle 351, June 23, 2023: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille

LoLdle 350, June 22, 2023: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

LoLdle 349, June 21, 2023: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

LoLdle 348, June 20, 2023: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

LoLdle 347, June 19, 2023: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

LoLdle 346, June 18, 2023: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

LoLdle 345, June 17, 2023: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

LoLdle 344, June 16, 2023: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Sivir, and guessing her name can be quite difficult, mostly because she has a low pick rate in the current League of Legends meta. However, Ryze's quote about "scroll" can be a massive hint that helps gamers predict his name accurately.

Subsequently, Maokai is one of the best junglers in LoL's current patch. Hence, players should be able to identify his Passive ability easily. Following that, predicting Malzahar's emojis can be quite difficult. He's not used by many in ranked and professional gameplay.

Last but not least, Rakan's splash art can be pretty hard to recognize.

Poll : 0 votes