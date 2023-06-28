League of Legends LoLdle answers 357: Thursday, June 29, 2023

The LoLdle answers for June 29's edition are fairly difficult to get. That's because some champions associated with today's five puzzles have pretty low pick rates in casual and professional gameplay. Furthermore, the questions' cryptic hints can be tough to understand. However, the fact that this title challenges gamers' understanding of League of Legend's lore is the main reason why players from all over the world enjoy solving its puzzles.

If you're struggling with June 29's LoLdle, its answers can be found below.

Ashe, Pantheon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 357th edition (June 29, 2023)

The five LoLdle quizzes released on June 29, 2023, have been answered below:

Classic: Ashe

Ashe Quote: Pantheon

Pantheon Ability: Dr Mundo Bonus : Passive

Dr Mundo : Passive Emoji: Sivir

Sivir Splash Art: Renata Glasc, Bonus: Default Renata Glasc

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

A few previous LoLdle solutions are listed below:

LoLdle 356, June 28, 2023: Taric, Lux, Janna, Jayce, Aurelion Sol

LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox

LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana

LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie

LoLdle 352, June 24, 2023: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia

LoLdle 351, June 23, 2023: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille

LoLdle 350, June 22, 2023: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

LoLdle 349, June 21, 2023: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

LoLdle 348, June 20, 2023: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

LoLdle 347, June 19, 2023: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

LoLdle 346, June 18, 2023: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

LoLdle 345, June 17, 2023: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

LoLdle 344, June 16, 2023: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

Ashe is the first of today's LoLdle answers, and guessing her name can be somewhat straightforward. She was quite a popular support marksman in the last patch's meta. She has, however, not recently seen a lot of attention.

Today's quote puzzle was “I am the tip of the spear, raised against surrender,” and the answer to this one is Pantheon, which can be quite hard to identify. Recognizing Dr. Mundo's Passive ability is also not easy.

Sivir's emojis are pretty difficult to discern, and it's possibly the hardest of today's LoLdle answers. Lastly, guessing Renata Glasc's default splash art is fairly easy.

