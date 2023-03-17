League of Legends patch 13.6 to revive Dr. Mundo jungle viability

League of Legends patch 13.6 is scheduled to hit next week, around March 22/23 and the set of changes and list of champions set to receive buffs and nerfs in the upcoming patch was revealed by the developers. But today, it was confirmed by Spideraxe on Twitter that Mundo is also set to receive changes.

With League of Legends patch 13.6 most likely being the MSI 2023 patch, the significance that the upcoming patch holds is crucial as it can heavily influence the game's meta.

Considering that champions like Vayne, Talon, Galio, and Ashe are set to receive buffs, along with a plethora of system changes, League of Legends patch 13.6 could bring some champions back into the meta. This could also make the upcoming MSI 2023 championship much more exciting as the professional players will have more unique picks available.

Full details regarding Dr. Mundo changes in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.6

Upcoming changes for Dr. Mundo:

Health regen growth now reduced from 0.55 to 0.44

W (Heart Zapper)

W recast lock-out timer reduced

E (Blunt Force Trauma)

Damage against monsters is now increased from 150% to 200%

The changes to Dr. Mundo in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.6 indicate a shift in his power from top lane to jungle. While his presence in top lane has been considerably nerfed, he still maintains a respectable 50% winrate and a pickrate of 2.3%. These changes may not make him as strong as he was before the previous nerfs in patch 13.1, but he may find a new home in the jungle role.

With these changes, Dr. Mundo's performance in the top lane will likely take a hit. This is particularly concerning considering the current meta, which is dominated by champions such as Kled and Olaf. Moreover, in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.6, Vayne is also getting buffed, which will make her a viable pick for solo lanes.

However, the game developers buffing monster damage on his E (Blunt Force Trauma) is certainly very interesting. Dr. Mundo was previously a popular pick among players in the jungle, and with the current shift in the jungle meta from early-game skirmishing to full clearing, it is likely that he can succeed once again in this role.

With the jungle meta being heavily dominated by Jarvan IV, Lee Sin, Wukong, and Kayn, Dr. Mundo's return to this role will certainly excite players as he offers tremendous value as a frontline champion with good scaling, damage, and healing, along with being good against CC (Crowd Control) heavy team compositions.

