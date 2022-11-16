Major Dr. Mundo changes hit League of Legends' PBE set to improve his late game scaling

On November 16, 2022, League of Legends developers released a series of changes that they are bringing onto the PBE with regard to Dr. Mundo. These changes are expected to make him a lot more viable toward the late game.

Dr. Mundo is one of those champions who has been invisible from the League of Legends meta for quite a long time. He used to be a pretty strong champion in the solo queue, but certain nerfs have put him at the bottom of the tier list.

Riot Twin Enso @Damascus_Glenn Dr. Mundo changes should be coming to PBE today! Goals are to improve Jungle winrate, make him more late game skewed, and make W more impactful! Dr. Mundo changes should be coming to PBE today! Goals are to improve Jungle winrate, make him more late game skewed, and make W more impactful! https://t.co/9PfR15LwFb

The changes that the developers are bringing will hope to revive him at least a little bit. Even though players feel that the changes might not be enough, the developers feel in the long run, fans will get the hang of it.

Dr. Mundo's changes in League of Legends will also push him toward the jungle role

As mentioned previously, Dr. Mundo is one of the champions who is set to receive major changes. However, apart from pushing him toward the late game, the developers are also trying to make him a jungler instead of a top laner.

In any case, the changes that the developers are trying to bring in League of Legends which will allow performing the aforementioned roles have been provided below.

Dr. Mundo changes in League of Legends

The changes to Dr. Mundo in League of Legends' PBE are as follows:

Base Stats

AD/Level: 3.5 >> 3

Base MR: 32 >>> 29

MR/Level: 2.050 >>> 2.3

[P]

Cannister Current Health Loss: 7% >>> 3%

Cannister Max Health Heal: 8% >>> 4%

Max Health Regen per 5s: 0.8 - 1.6% (linear progression) >>> 0.4 - 2.5% (non-linear progression, equal at level 11)

[Q]

Health Cost: 50 >>> 60

[W]

Health Cost: 5% Current Health >>> 8% Current Health

Gray Health Heal (No Hit): 0% >>> 50%

Damage Stored at Gray Health: 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 80-95% based on level in the first 0.75s, then 25% thereafter

Duration: 4 >>> 3

[E]

Passive Bonus AD: 15/20/25/30/25 + 25/30/35/40/45 based on missing health >>> 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% max Health

[Removed] Instantly kill small jungler monsters

Monster Damage: 200% >>> 250%

[R]

[Removed] Bonus AD

Missing Health as Max Health: 8/11.5/15% >>> 15/20/25%

[Added] At Rank 3, both healing effects are increased by an additional 5% per nearby enemy champion

Thus, in terms of changes, things are definitely looking better for Dr. Mundo. The two major changes will be his monster damage increase and increased healing near enemy champions at rank 3.

CEO of bruisers smurf @johnnymonsterrx @Damascus_Glenn Thank you for your work pls check his damage output im worried it might be bad but im glad you re working on it @Damascus_Glenn Thank you for your work pls check his damage output im worried it might be bad but im glad you re working on it

These two skills make it quite clear that Dr.Mundo is being pushed toward a carry jungler in League of Legends, who will scale later in the game and punish enemies. In any case, to understand the full impact of these changes, players will need to wait all the way until patch 12.23.

