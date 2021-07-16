Kayn's involvement with the Darkin and the Shadows represents the pinnacle of self-evolution

As League of Legends's progidal Darkin wielder rips and tears through the Rift, the lore behind Kayn stands deeper than most when related to his origin.

From his youth, Kayn struggled to battle dark influences as a Noxian war boy, thrown into the fray as an exploited tactic against the Ionians. Kayn utilized his fearless aggression and his sheer will to prevail against any enemy to stand atop the mountain of corpses under his feet.

The path of darkness was set before him, launching him at entities that would steer his life towards creating the perfect killer.

Kayn rises from the muck to become the fiercest warrior alive

At the young age of 10, Kayn lay beaten in the mud after a grisly battle between Noxus and Ionia that left him abandoned and alone. Though his courage soared unmatched by his peers, Kayn reached his breaking point that acted as the catalyst for the brewing warrior in his heart.

Out of the ashes of a massacre, Kayn quickly harnessed the agony in his heart and directed that energy towards the killer he is today.

The Order of Shadows swept in to observe the carnage, and their leader, Zed, saw a bleeding, pained boy amongst the dead. Kayn crawled forth, and though crippling pain plagued his body, he found the fire that would ignite his passion to become the fiercest killer alive.

Like father and son, Zed took Kayn under his wing to breed a weapon fueled with hatred and the desire to slaughter. Kayn's determination accelerated his growth and knowledge within the Order of Shadows as he surpassed all other students around him.

Ever since Kayn was released I was hooked on his thematic. I love the idea of sentient weapons so his scythe talking to him and having it’s own interests makes him that much more interesting. His general gameplay ties so perfectly with his lore and theme throughout his animation- — sprites (@inkspritedesign) July 13, 2019

He found his place in the world under the protection of Zed and used the devilry taught to him to elevate his existence. His mantra: "Kill the body. Build the body. Free the body." mirrors his will and ambition to climb the food chain of his world. "Kill the body" stands for how he broke himself down as a child soldier in Noxus to unleash his uncontrollable rage.

"Build the body" represents the training he received from the Order of Shadows that channeled his aggression and talent. And finally, "Free the body" resembles the ultimate goal in Kayn's eyes: reaching a higher plane of existence through bone-breaking trails and the teachings given by his master.

Kayn's fury drove him to become the best of the best, ultimately forming the most evolved creature in terms of spirit, power, and self-growth.

The final test of his willingness to strive for greater heights came his way when Noxus unearthed an ancient weapon. A Darkin, a nearly timeless evil, lay dormant in the Scythe he sought.

A weapon that every other person would have destroyed at the first chance, waiting for its next chance to slaughter.

His inspiration sprouted from the desire to prevent Noxus from using the Scythe against Ionia after witnessing the Noxian's murderous intentions.

Kayn took a different path, however, accepting the task of controlling the demon within. His hubris gave him the courage to stand against such evil, even when it could kill him (like it does in League of Legends when players choose Rhaast over his Shadow Assassin form).

He saw himself as an equal to Rhaast, the bloodthirsty Darkin, and stood his ground where everyone else would run. He chose the path that could lead to his damnation to chase the dream of conquering all achievements possible. He chose the risk for the reward.

There’s also some other cool notes about Kayn, for example narratively his R is pretty cool. It’s a technique Kayn can do on his own but with Rhaast he is able to deal a lot more damage. They assume a shadow form, down to like a cellular level, and physically inhabit their target — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) July 12, 2021

He never backed down from a challenge before and made the conscious decision to expose himself to a higher being in hopes of obtaining its might. Kayn risked his life, possibly sacrificing everything he had worked for, for a chance to expand his abilities.

The determination necessary for Kayn's evolution proves that he deserves the title of the highest mortal being. While the Order of Shadows hastened his growth, he chose to never shy away from the fight or the brutality in his mind.

Eventually, Kayn set his eyes on besting his master, Zed, who took him in to train and form, breaking down a restricting barrier after realizing he could accomplish much more outside of the Order.

Kayn rose from the lowest point of his life, a left-to-die child as a product of a brutal war, to the highest point achievable, a super-assassin with the ability to contain an ancient evil for himself.

For such a change to occur in a person, sacrifices need to be made and the blackness of the unknown needs to be explored.

Kayn sprinted into every opportunity thrown at him, regardless of the risks, and tackled each obstacle with vigor and perseverance. Arrogant and brutal, maybe, but Kayn earns the right to wave his personality after dominating everything he set his mind to.

