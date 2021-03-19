Riot announces new League of Legends Prestige Edition skins for Sylas, Pantheon, Jax and Zed in 2021

Riot Games will be looking to make changes to the way the Prestige system works in League of Legends in 2021.
The Prestige system requires players to finish exclusive event missions to earn Prestige Points and unlock a very rare Prestige version of a skin for their favorite League of Legends champion.
League of Legends product manager Ken Adams recently went over some of the new additions that the devs will be making to the list of Prestige Edition skins that are already in the game.
Ken stated in a blog post:
“Last November, we announced that we'll be overhauling rare and exclusive content systems, including Prestige, in 2021. Unfortunately, we won't be able to meet our originally announced timeline, but are still aiming to land this update later in the year. That means your Prestige Points will be usable on even more skins, so we've expanded the list of champions receiving one.”
Adams went on to mention the champions who will be receiving Prestige Edition skins in 2021.
2021 Event Prestige Skins:
- Lunar Beast Fiora
- Space Groove Lulu (releasing in patch 11.7)
- Sylas
- Pantheon
2021 Prestige Point Skins:
- Battle Academia Leona (releasing in patch 11.6)
- Conqueror Jax
- Zed (for a previously released skin)
What is the Prestige system in League of Legends?
League of Legends developer, Carlos “IAMCARLOS” Giffoni, described Prestige skins as follows:
“Prestige skins are about taking an existing skin and adding rarity and desirability through more expensive-looking (and often sparkly!) materials in the model and VFX as well as the ways you can get the skin.”
To get their hands on a Prestige Edition skin, League of Legends players will first need to complete missions throughout the year to earn points. They can then cash them in by the end of the season.
This system has often been criticized by the League of Legends community, and Riot's willingness to bring a small overhaul to it is a welcome move.
Here is a list of all the Prestige Edition skins in League of Legends so far:
- Blood Moon Aatrox Prestige – 100 Prestige Points
- K/DA Ahri Prestige – 100 Prestige Points
- K/DA Akali Prestige – 1,800 tokens event-exclusive
- Arcade Caitlyn Prestige – 2,000 tokens event-exclusive
- K/DA Evelynn Prestige – 100 Prestige Points
- Fuzz Fizz Prestige – 100 Prestige Points
- Mecha Kingdoms Garen Prestige – 100 Prestige Points
- Project: Irelia Prestige – 2,000 tokens event-exclusive
- K/DA Kai’sa Prestige – 2,500 tokens event-exclusive
- Nightbringer Lee Sin Prestige – 2,000 tokens event-exclusive
- Battle Academia Lux Prestige – 2,000 tokens event-exclusive
- Bewitching Miss Fortune Prestige – 100 Prestige Points
- Star Guardian Neeko Prestige – 100 Prestige Points
- True Damage Qiyana Prestige – 2,000 tokens event-exclusive
- Valiant Sword Riven Prestige – 2,000 tokens event-exclusive
- True Damage Senna Prestige 100 Prestige Points
- Pulsefire Thresh Prestige – 100 Prestige Points
- Firecracker Vayne Prestige – 1,000 tokens event-exclusive
- Dark Star Malphite Prestige – 2,000 tokens event-exclusive
- Arcanist Zoe Prestige – 100 Prestige Points
- Coven Zyra Prestige – 100 Prestige Points
- Pulsefire Lucian Prestige- 2,000 tokens event-exclusive
- Spirit Blossom Teemo – 2,000 tokens event-exclusive
- PsyOps Ezreal Prestige – 2,000 tokens event-exclusive
- True Damage Yasuo Prestige – 100 Prestige Points
- Obsidian Dragon Sett Prestige – 2,000 token event-exclusive
- K/DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa – 2,000 token event-exclusive