Riot announces new League of Legends Prestige Edition skins for Sylas, Pantheon, Jax and Zed in 2021

Riot Games will be looking to make changes to the way the Prestige system works in League of Legends in 2021.

The Prestige system requires players to finish exclusive event missions to earn Prestige Points and unlock a very rare Prestige version of a skin for their favorite League of Legends champion.

SMALL PRESTIGE 2021 UPDATE

League of Legends product manager Ken Adams recently went over some of the new additions that the devs will be making to the list of Prestige Edition skins that are already in the game.

Ken stated in a blog post:

“Last November, we announced that we'll be overhauling rare and exclusive content systems, including Prestige, in 2021. Unfortunately, we won't be able to meet our originally announced timeline, but are still aiming to land this update later in the year. That means your Prestige Points will be usable on even more skins, so we've expanded the list of champions receiving one.”

Adams went on to mention the champions who will be receiving Prestige Edition skins in 2021.

2021 Event Prestige Skins:

Lunar Beast Fiora

Space Groove Lulu (releasing in patch 11.7)

Sylas

Pantheon

2021 Prestige Point Skins:

Battle Academia Leona (releasing in patch 11.6)

Conqueror Jax

Zed (for a previously released skin)

What is the Prestige system in League of Legends?

League of Legends developer, Carlos “IAMCARLOS” Giffoni, described Prestige skins as follows:

“Prestige skins are about taking an existing skin and adding rarity and desirability through more expensive-looking (and often sparkly!) materials in the model and VFX as well as the ways you can get the skin.”

To get their hands on a Prestige Edition skin, League of Legends players will first need to complete missions throughout the year to earn points. They can then cash them in by the end of the season.

This system has often been criticized by the League of Legends community, and Riot's willingness to bring a small overhaul to it is a welcome move.

Here is a list of all the Prestige Edition skins in League of Legends so far:

