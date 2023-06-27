League of Legends LoLdle answers 356: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 356th edition are available. For those unfamiliar, it's a Wordle-inspired puzzle game based on LoL and its champions. There are five different guessing games, and players must answer all to maintain their daily streak. It can sometimes be perplexing, as the cryptic hints can be pretty difficult to decipher. However, the game is becoming increasingly popular around the world.

In this article, we've provided all the answers to LoLdle questions released on June 28.

Taric, Lux, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 356th edition (June 28, 2023)

The five LoLdle puzzles released on June 28, 2023, have been answered below:

Classic: Taric

Taric Quote: Lux

Lux Ability: Janna Bonus : E

Janna : E Emoji: Jayce

Jayce Splash Art: Aurelion Sol, Bonus: Default Aurelion Sol

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following is a list of some prior LoLdle responses:

LoLdle 355, June 27, 2023: Swain, Karma, Soraka, Volibear, Aatrox

LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana

LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie

LoLdle 352, June 24, 2023: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia

LoLdle 351, June 23, 2023: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille

LoLdle 350, June 22, 2023: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

LoLdle 349, June 21, 2023: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

LoLdle 348, June 20, 2023: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

LoLdle 347, June 19, 2023: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

LoLdle 346, June 18, 2023: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

LoLdle 345, June 17, 2023: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

LoLdle 344, June 16, 2023: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

Taric is the first of today's LoLdle answers, and guessing his name can be fairly hard. He has a low pick rate in the current League of Legends patch. However, Lux's quote about "light" can be easily recognizable. Being a fan favorite, she has a high pick rate in casual matches.

The next answer is Janna, and identifying her E ability can be pretty difficult. She's not very popular in pro or casual gameplay. Following that, Jayce's emoji should be easy to discern. He's a strong mid-lane champion in the current meta.

Last but not least, recognizing Aurelion Sol's default skin should be the easiest of today's LoLdle answers.

