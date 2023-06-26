League of Legends LoLdle answers 355: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 355th edition are now available. For those unfamiliar, the guessing game challenges players' insight regarding LoL lore. Each iteration includes five questions about the game's champions, including their splash art, emoji, quotes, abilities, and names. To maintain your daily streak, try to respond correctly to each question.

If you are a new player or have difficulty figuring out the LoLdle answers for June 27, this article provides all the precise solutions.

Swain, Karma, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 355th edition (June 27, 2023)

The five LoLdle questions released on June 27, 2023, have been answered below:

Classic: Swain

Swain Quote: Karma

Karma Ability: Soraka Bonus : E

Soraka : E Emoji: Volibear

Volibear Splash Art: Aatrox, Bonus: Mecha Aatrox

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

A list of some previous LoLdle responses is provided below:

LoLdle 354, June 26, 2023: Sion, Hecarim, Vel’Koz, Akshan, Tristana

LoLdle 353, June 25, 2023: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie

LoLdle 352, June 24, 2023: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia

LoLdle 351, June 23, 2023: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille

LoLdle 350, June 22, 2023: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

LoLdle 349, June 21, 2023: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

LoLdle 348, June 20, 2023: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

LoLdle 347, June 19, 2023: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

LoLdle 346, June 18, 2023: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

LoLdle 345, June 17, 2023: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

LoLdle 344, June 16, 2023: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

LoLdle 343, June 15, 2023: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

LoLdle 342, June 14, 2023: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Swain, and predicting his name can be quite hard. He's not a prominent mid-lane champion in the current League of Legends meta. The next answer is Karma, and it should be somewhat difficult to guess her quote, “To conquer one’s self is to conquer all.”

Following that, players have to recognize Soraka's E ability. With not many using her in pro or casual matches, it might be pretty puzzling to identify her. However, guessing Volibear's emojis is fairly straightforward due to his popularity in the current patch.

Last but not least, recognizing Aatrox's splash art is the hardest of today's LoLdle answers.

