League of Legends LoLdle answers 354: Monday, June 26, 2023

League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 354th edition are now available. If you are not familiar with this guessing game, go to its official website. This way, you can learn how to play it. Each of its puzzles offers five different questions that are associated with LoL champions: their splash art, emoji, quotes, ability, and names. Try to correctly answer each question to keep your daily streak going.

If you are a new player or are having trouble figuring out the LoLdle answers for June 26, this article contains all the information you need.

Sion, Hecarim, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 354th edition (June 26, 2023)

The five LoLdle questions released on June 26, 2023, have been answered below:

Classic: Sion

Sion Quote: Hecarim

Hecarim Ability: Vel’Koz Bonus : Q

Vel’Koz : Q Emoji: Akshan

Akshan Splash Art: Tristana, Bonus: Little Demon Tristana

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

The following is a list of some previous LoLdle answers:

June 25, 2023, LoLdle 353: Tryndamere Braum, Jax, Taliyah, Annie

June 24, 2023, LoLdle 352: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia

June 23, 2023, LoLdle 351: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille

June 22, 2023, LoLdle 350: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

June 21, 2023, LoLdle 349: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

June 20, 2023, LoLdle 348: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

June 19, 2023, LoLdle 347: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

June 18, 2023, LoLdle 346: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

June 17, 2023, LoLdle 345: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

June 16, 2023, LoLdle 344: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

June 15, 2023, LoLdle 343: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

June 14, 2023, LoLdle 342: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

June 13, 2023, LoLdle 341: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Sion, and guessing his name can be quite easy. He's one of the best tank champions in League of Legends' current meta. However, Hecarim's quote of "trample their bones" can be pretty difficult to associate with him. His pick rate has been low recently, and even pro players do not use him.

Following that, Vel’Koz's Q ability can be fairly hard to get, as not many players utilize him in pro and casual gameplay. The same can be said about Akshan.

Last but not least, recognizing Tristana's Little Demon can be somewhat straightforward.

