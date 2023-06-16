5 best female champions in League of Legends Season 13

League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that features a diverse roster of champions. Within this expansive lineup, several incredible female champions have captured the hearts of players worldwide.

With this in mind, let us explore the exceptional qualities of five of the best women champions in season 13 of League of Legends: Fiora, Rek'Sai, Ahri, Rell, and Kai'Sa. From their unique gameplay mechanics to their captivating lore, these champions have become favorites among players.

Fiora, Rek'Sai, and 3 other formidable women champions in League of Legends Season 13

1) Fiora Top Lane: The Grand Duellist

Fiora is a formidable duellist known for her grace and precision. Hailing from the noble house of Laurent, Fiora fights with unparalleled skill and elegance. Her abilities revolve around expertly timed strikes, making her a fearsome adversary in one-on-one combat. Her passive ability, Duellist’s Dance, enables her to identify weak points in her opponents' defense, dealing critical damage with her basic attacks.

With her ultimate ability, Grand Challenge, Fiora can challenge an enemy champion to a duel for eight seconds, rendering them vulnerable and setting herself up for victory. Finally, with her defensive ability Riposte, she can block incoming non-turret (towers) damage and gain crowd-control immunity, making her an all-rounder choice among the best champions in League of Legends.

2) Rek'Sai Jungle: The Void Burrower

Rek'Sai, a powerful Void creature, stands out as a unique and engaging jungle champion in League of Legends. As a predator lurking beneath the ground, she possesses a distinctive playstyle, excelling in hit-and-run tactics and map control. Moreover, with her passive ability, Fury of the Xer'Sai, she gains fury and sustained momentum over time, enhancing her basic attacks.

Rek'Sai's ultimate ability, Void Rush, allows her to quickly traverse the map, granting her the ability to ambush unsuspecting enemies. Finally, with her commendable active ability, Furious Bite, she can bite and deal catastrophic physical damage to the target enemy. Thus, Rek'Sai's versatility and ability to surprise opponents make her a thrilling champion to master in League of Legends.

3) Ahri Mid Lane: The Nine-Tailed Fox

Ahri, an enchanting mid-lane champion with a captivating story, combines seductive charm with immense magical power. As a Vastaya, Ahri can manipulate life essence, drawing it from her enemies. Her signature ability, Essence Theft, allows her to sustain or heal herself by consuming her foes' spirits.

Ahri's ultimate ability, Spirit Rush, enables her to dash around the battlefield, delivering bursts of damage and making her difficult to catch. Finally, her unique Fox Fire ability enables her to evoke three flames, each targeting a visible enemy within a close range after 0.25 seconds. Thus, with her charming personality and fluid gameplay, Ahri has proven to be a deserving contender among the best champions in League of Legends.

4) Rell Support: The Iron Maiden

Rell is a versatile tank support champion who harnesses the power of metal. Hailing from the Black Rose, she is a stoic and determined champion whose abilities revolve around manipulating her armor and disabling enemies. Her passive ability, Break the Mold, grants her bonus resistance and armor after proportionately gaining the reduced resistance from her enemies.

Rell's ultimate ability, Magnet Storm, creates a magnetic force that pulls in nearby enemies, setting up her team for devastating follow-up attacks. Finally, her unique active ability Ferromancy (Crash Down), enables her to leap to the enemy’s target location and inflict magic damage. Thus, with her unique playstyle and impactful crowd-control abilities, Rell has become a staple pick in the support role.

5) Kai'Sa Bot Lane: Daughter of the Void

Kai'Sa is a high-risk, high-reward marksman who has traversed the Void and emerged as a survivor. Armed with a symbiotic Void suit, she possesses incredible agility and adaptability. Her passive ability, Second Skin, empowers her basic attacks and abilities based on the number of stacks of plasmas she accumulates on enemies.

Kai'Sa's ultimate ability, Killer Instinct, allows her to dash into the visible enemy’s target location and procure a shield for two seconds. Her standalone active ability, Icathian Rain, can create havoc in the enemy camp by launching six highly volatile missiles, each achieving its target within 0.4 seconds. Thus, Kai'Sa's versatile playstyle and visually stunning abilities have made her a fan favorite since her release and one of the most formidable bot-lane champions in League of Legends.

