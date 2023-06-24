League of Legends LoLdle answers 353: Sunday, June 25, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 353rd edition are out. Some of them can be quite straightforward to decipher, particularly the emoji and ability puzzles. If you're new to this game, it has five different puzzles regarding League of Legends and its champions. You must visit the official LoLdle website, choose each category, and write down the answer.

This article provides the precise LoLdle answers for June 25's puzzles to help maintain your daily streak.

Tryndamere, Braum, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 353rd edition (June 25, 2023)

The five LoLdle questions released on June 25, 2023, have been answered below:

Classic: Tryndamere

Tryndamere Quote: Braum

Braum Ability: Jax Bonus : Q

Jax : Q Emoji: Taliyah

Taliyah Splash Art: Annie, Bonus: Panda Annie

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some previous LoLdle responses are listed below:

June 24, 2023, LoLdle 352: Draven, Olaf, Sett, Vex, Lillia

June 23, 2023, LoLdle 351: Xayah, Pyke, Nami, Gangplank, Camille

June 22, 2023, LoLdle 350: Syndra, Annie, Viktor, Vayne, Sylas

June 21, 2023, LoLdle 349: Sett, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, Cho’Gath, Pantheon

June 20, 2023, LoLdle 348: Jhin, Yasuo, Aphelios, Kassadin, Xin Zhao

June 19, 2023, LoLdle 347: Mordekaiser, Corki, Alistar, Sion, Neeko

June 18, 2023, LoLdle 346: K’Sante, Evelynn, Yone, Vladimir, Riven

June 17, 2023, LoLdle 345: Ornn, Zyra, Nidalee, Vel’Koz, Nunu & Willump

June 16, 2023, LoLdle 344: Viktor, Alistar, Zac, Soraka, Illaoi

June 15, 2023, LoLdle 343: Rengar, Poppy, Vayne, Rammus, Lee Sin

June 14, 2023, LoLdle 342: Teemo, Kassadin, Jinx, Corki, Lulu

June 13, 2023, LoLdle 341: Lux, Mordekaiser, Kai’Sa, Caitlyn, Rumble

June 12, 2023, LoLdle 340: Lee Sin, Sion, Kayn, Kog’Maw, Qiyana

Tryndamere is the first of today's LoLdle answers, and figuring out his name might be the trickiest. His pick rate has been quite low recently. Hence, fans might not be able to predict his name quickly. However, the next champion is Braum, and his quote about "moustache" can be pretty helpful in recognizing him.

Jax is one of the best top-lane champions in the current League of Legends patch, and players should easily identify his Q ability. As for Taliyah, her emojis are also straightforward to guess.

Last but not least, Annie's Panda splash art is one of the easiest of today's LoLdle answers. She is a great option in the current LoL meta, and her pick rate is pretty high.

